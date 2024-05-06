5 yoga poses asthma patients should try to manage their symptoms





Yoga can help manage asthma by promoting relaxation World Asthma Day is an annual event organized by the Global Asthma Initiative (GINA) to raise awareness about asthma. Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, causing symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing. Of breath. The focus of World Asthma Day 2024 revolves around the theme 'Asthma Education Empowers', highlighting the importance of unity and collaboration in tackling the obstacles faced by people with asthma globally. Use this day to share ways to make managing your asthma easier. Yoga is beneficial in asthma management by promoting relaxation, improving breathing techniques, and strengthening respiratory muscles. Read on to learn about yoga poses and how to perform them that can help manage asthma. 1. Bhujangasana This backbend opens your chest and lungs, improving your ability to breathe and reducing breathing discomfort. Lie down on the floor with your face facing the ground

Next, place your palms on the sides of your body and slowly lift your upper body

At this point, the only parts of your body that should touch the ground should be your palms and lower body.

Hold this position for 30 seconds then release

Repeat 3-4 times daily 2. Bandhasana on Saturday Setu Bandhasana stretches the chest, neck, and spine, improves lung function, and makes breathing easier. Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet firmly planted on the ground

Your legs should be hip-width apart at this point.

Place your hands beside your body with your palms facing down.

Inhale and slowly lift your hips off the floor as you curl your spine.

press your feet firmly into the ground

To make your hips higher, try tightening your hips.

Hold this position for 4 to 8 breaths, then return to normal position 3. Dandasana Dandasana, where you sit with your legs outstretched and your back straight, improves your posture, encourages deep breathing, and benefits lung function. This asana is similar to the plank position

Lie down with your face facing the floor

take a push-up position

Cross your arms instead of putting your weight on your hands

At this point, your forearms and feet should be on the parts of your body that touch the ground.

Hold this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute and repeat 2 to 3 times 4. Ustrasana Ustrasana opens the chest and stretches the front of the body, improving lung capacity and promoting better breathing. Sit on your knees and calves

Avoid letting your thighs touch your calves

This time, slowly place your hand on your ankle.

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling.

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes 5. Tadasana Tadasana improves posture, expands the chest, promotes deep breathing, and benefits overall lung function. Stand straight with your feet at the same distance as your shoulders

raise your hands towards the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch them as high as possible

At this time, clasp your hands together so that your palms are facing the ceiling.

I recommend looking up

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times Especially if you have asthma or other health conditions, it is essential to practice yoga under the guidance of a qualified instructor to ensure safety and effectiveness. Additionally, before starting any new exercise regimen, including yoga, be sure to consult your health care provider to ensure it is appropriate for your individual needs and condition. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

