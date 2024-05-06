Health
Canada ramps up border surveillance and testing as bird flu spreads – National
The Canadian government is monitoring program for the shape of Avian influenza As outbreaks in U.S. dairy cows grow.
Fragments of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been detected in pasteurized milk sold in the United States, and Health Canada said in a May 3 statement that negative tests will be required for lactating dairy cows imported from the United States. Announced.
The statement reads: Authorities plan to step up testing of milk at the retail level to look for fragments of the virus.
The report states that voluntary testing can be carried out on cattle that do not show clinical symptoms of HPAI as part of “strengthening the industry's biosecurity efforts”.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week that about 20% of milk samples taken from across the United States tested positive for avian influenza fragments.
Producers are taking precautions as dairy avian influenza approaches Canada
Canada says commercially available milk and dairy products are safe to consume, and pasteurization of dairy products inactivates the virus that causes HPAI, even if fragments of the virus remain. It is said that it is effective.
The report states that when authorities become aware of a potential food safety or animal health risk, they take immediate action to protect Canada's food supply and livestock.
“While the risk of human infection remains low, the Government of Canada, provinces and territories, and our colleagues in the United States are working together to actively monitor this evolving situation, prepare, respond as necessary, and ensure safety.” “We are protecting the health of Canadian cattle and Canadians,” the statement said.
© 2024 The Canadian Press
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10476512/bird-flu-spread-canada-surveillance-testing/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
- Princeton University