New mammography guidelines | Massachusetts General Hospital





All women and those designated female at birth should begin getting regular mammography screenings starting at age 40, according to the latest guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. New recommendations call for the recommended age for screening to be moved up after evidence shows an increase in breast cancer among patients in their 40s. “If women are diagnosed with breast cancer at an earlier stage when it is smaller in size, they can improve survival rates and improve their quality of life.” Michelle Specht, MDco-director, Avon Foundation Comprehensive Breast Assessment Center said researchers at the Massachusetts Comprehensive Cancer Center. WCVB interview. When should I start getting mammograms? The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is an independent panel of medical experts that makes recommendations based on clinical evidence. Until recently, the task force recommended that patients begin receiving mammography at age 50. People between the ages of 40 and 50 were advised to talk to their doctors about their breast cancer risk and make individual decisions about when to start screening. However, in recent years, the incidence of breast cancer among women in their 40s has increased. After reviewing the latest scientific evidence, the task force updated the guidelines. In April 2024, Announcing new breast cancer screening recommendations Women and those assigned female at birth are advised to have a mammogram every other year from ages 40 to 74. The task force's new recommendations apply to patients with average symptoms. breast cancer risk.However, it is possible do not have This includes people such as: Very high risk of breast cancer, either due to a strong family history of breast cancer or certain genetic markers (such as BRCA1 or BRCA2)

A previous breast biopsy revealed breast cancer or an atypical lesion

Have previously received high-dose radiation therapy to the chest Patients in these groups should talk to their doctors about when and how often they should undergo breast cancer screening and undergo a breast cancer risk assessment. Mammograms save lives Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer diagnosed in women and people assigned female at birth in the United States.Screening mammograms use X-rays to identify spots breast tumor Early on, before symptoms appear. If cancer is detected early, treatment is more likely to be successful. Experts do not know why breast cancer is becoming more common in younger patients. However, the incidence of breast cancer among women and those identified as female at birth in their 40s is increasing by approximately 2% each year. Starting mammography at age 40 could save more than 20% of lives, the task force said in a statement. The benefits could be even greater for black women with breast cancer, who are more likely to die from the disease than white patients. Experts agree that for most women and those assigned female at birth, regular mammograms are the best way to detect cancer early. In older patients, the benefit is less clear. The task force concluded that there was insufficient evidence to recommend screening mammography for people over 75 years of age. However, all patients, regardless of age, should ask their health care provider if they have questions about when or if they should receive it. mammogram. A simple test could save your life.

