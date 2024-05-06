Vegan diet lowers insulin requirements in type 1 diabetics, groundbreaking new study suggests





Then, type 2 diabetes, there is no shortage of evidence that a healthy plant-based diet is an effective tool for prevention and treatment. Now, the first-of-its-kind study shows that such a diet may also help manage her type 1 diabetes, reducing the need for insulin, improving insulin sensitivity, and accelerating the progression of diabetes. It turns out that it is possible. heart health For people living with chronic diseases. of studyled by researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, clinical diabetes The study, conducted in March 2024, is the first randomized clinical trial to examine the effects of a vegan diet on T1 diabetes. The researchers divided the 58 participants into two groups. One group ate a low-fat vegan diet and ate as much as they wanted. The other person was eating a non-vegan meal. The latter group followed an individualized eating plan, with overweight participants reducing their daily calorie intake by 500 to 1,000 calories. Participants followed a prescribed diet for 12 weeks, recording their nutrient intake and insulin doses at each meal. At the end of the trial, researchers noticed significant differences between the vegan and non-vegan groups. Participants in the vegan group lost an average of 11 pounds, while the non-vegan group saw no significant change in weight. Compared to other groups, participants on a low-fat vegan diet had a 28% reduction in insulin requirements and a 127% improvement in insulin sensitivity. The researchers also noted improvements in A1C (a measure of average blood sugar levels) in both groups, with the vegan group seeing a slightly greater improvement. Because heart disease and diabetes are closely intertwined, the researchers also administered lipid panels to participants at the beginning and end of the trial. Both groups total cholesterola larger decline was seen in the vegan group, approximately 32 points, compared to an 11-point decline in the non-vegan group. Natural ways to reduce the need for insulin “While the cost of insulin remains a concern for many, our groundbreaking research shows that a low-fat vegan diet that does not restrict carbohydrates can reduce the need for insulin, manage blood sugar levels, and improve heart health. “This could be a prescription for improving the health of type 1 diabetes,” said Hana Kareova, M.D., lead author of the study and director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. says Dr. Insulin is a hormone that helps move glucose (sugar) from the bloodstream to muscles and liver cells, where it is used for energy. T1 diabetes, formerly known as juvenile diabetes, is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, causing glucose to remain in the bloodstream longer than necessary, damaging blood vessels and causing other serious health problems. causing the above problem. Although T1 diabetes is less common than T2 diabetes, accounting for only 5-10% of all diabetes cases in the United States, rate is rising in recent years. There is no cure for type T1 diabetes, but lifestyle strategies such as adopting a diet rich in whole plant foods may improve insulin sensitivity and reduce complications associated with the disease. . If you would like to learn more about whole foods, plant-based eating, please visit: plant based primer.For meal planning assistance, click here forks meal plannerFOK's easy weekly meal planning tool helps you maintain a healthy plant-based lifestyle.

