Study provides further clues about H5N1 avian influenza susceptibility spreading in dairy cows

Two new preprint studies explore why high levels of H5N1 avian influenza virus are found in the milk of infected dairy cows and what genetic sequences tell us about transmission between cows and to other species. Further clarifications are underway, including one case suggesting that the cow may be a container for influenza mixture.

In other H5N1 disease trends, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has reported two additional outbreaks in poultry, both on commercial farms in Michigan and Minnesota. did.

Cows may be mixing containers

in BioRxiv In a preprint, researchers from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, show which types of influenza A receptors are expressed in different bovine tissues, including the respiratory tract, cerebrum, and respiratory tract. analyzed.

Influenza A viruses can bind to host receptor cells by grabbing sialic acid and its adjacent sugar units. Sialic acids vary in shape and affect binding, which can vary depending on the type of virus. Avian influenza viruses usually prefer to bind to alpha 2-3 receptors, and human influenza viruses usually prefer to bind to alpha 2-6 receptors.

The research team used archived tracheal samples taken from two calves and tissues collected during routine necropsies from various clinical cases at the Veterinary Pathology Laboratory at the University of Copenhagen. Samples included tissue from the mammary gland of a 4-year-old, disease-free, lactating dairy cow.

The researchers found that duck and human influenza A receptors are widely expressed in the mammary glands of cows, and chicken influenza receptors are common in the cow's respiratory tract. They only found low expression of influenza A receptors in brain tissue samples.

The authors write that these findings, taken together, suggest a mechanism for the high levels of H5N1 in the milk of dairy cows, and suggest that cows may serve as a mixing vessel for new influenza viruses.

Dr. Sam Scarpino, Chair of Artificial Intelligence and Life Sciences, Northeastern University; said about X,”TA new preprint convincingly shows that receptors for both human and avian influenza are present in the mammary glands of cows. As a result, dairy cows *might* have a similar potential as pigs to act as an evolutionary intermediary between avian influenza and human influenza. ”

More clues, questions from experts on virus evolution

A group of 22 international experts on virus evolution also posted a preliminary report. Two-part report Understanding the genomic epidemiology of the H5N1 outbreak in U.S. dairy cattle. Recent Genome discovery by USDA-led researchers. They posted their report on Virological.org, a hub for pre-publication data designed to support public health efforts and research.

Dr. Tom Peacock, One of the contributors is a virologist at Imperial College London and the Purbright Institute. said in X It is thought that the outbreak in cattle was likely caused by a single introduction from wild birds, rather than human infection. He said human cases could indicate early derivation from cattle branches, independent spillover, or jumping from wild birds.

Genetic evidence still points to a Texas origin for the B3.13 genotype, but sampling bias may exist, he added. He reiterated that the virus was likely circulating continuously for several months before it was detected.

“There are many things about this outbreak that we still only partially understand (the more data the better!), but we feel like we understand much more than we did a few weeks ago. ” Peacock wrote. “We can confidently say that here again, there is strong evidence of mammal-to-mammalian transmission.”

New poultry outbreaks in two states

In other developments, the virus has struck more poultry flocks in two states, APHIS said in its report. Latest updates.

Michigan is reporting a new outbreak at a commercial turkey farm in Gratiot County in the central part of the state, the second in the past week. The facilities affected by the latest outbreak house 26,400 birds.

The virus was also detected on a commercial breeding farm in Dodge County, Minnesota, which has 8,500 birds.