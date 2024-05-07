Management tips for maintaining adequate hemoglobin





World Thalassemia Day 2024: Folic acid helps in the production of red blood cells World Thalassemia Day, celebrated on May 8 every year, aims to raise awareness about thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder characterized by abnormal hemoglobin production. Thalassemia patients have a reduced ability or inability to produce hemoglobin, which can lead to anemia and other complications. The central focus of World Thalassemia Day 2024 revolves around the theme: 'Empowering life and embracing progress: Equitable and accessible thalassemia treatment for all'. To help you better recognize this day, here is a list of management tips you can add to your daily life if you have thalassemia. Here are 10 tips for managing thalassemia. 1. Regular blood transfusions Blood transfusions help thalassemia patients replenish deficient red blood cells, thereby improving oxygen supply to tissues and organs. 2. Chelation therapy This involves using drugs to remove excess iron from the body that accumulates from frequent blood transfusions. High levels of iron can cause organ damage, so chelation therapy is essential. 3. Diet high in iron Although iron overload is a concern for thalassemia patients, it is still beneficial to consume iron-rich foods to maintain adequate hemoglobin levels. However, it is important to consult your health care provider for personalized dietary recommendations. 4. Folic acid supplementation Folic acid helps produce red blood cells. Thalassemia patients often have an increased need for folic acid due to rapid red blood cell turnover. Supplements help support red blood cell production. 5. Avoid iron supplements Unlike people with iron deficiency anemia, people with thalassemia should avoid taking iron supplements unless prescribed by their health care provider. Excess iron can worsen complications of iron overload. 6. Regular monitoring Regular physical exams by your health care provider are very important to monitor your hemoglobin levels, iron levels, and overall health. This helps in timely intervention and adjustment of treatment plans as needed. 7. Stay hydrated Hydration is important for everyone, but especially for thalassemia patients. It helps maintain blood volume and prevent complications related to dehydration, such as increased blood viscosity. 8. Avoidance of infectious diseases Thalassemia patients often have a weakened immune system, making them more susceptible to infections. Practicing good hygiene, getting vaccinated as recommended, and avoiding people who are sick can help prevent infection. 9. Genetic counseling Because thalassemia is a genetic disease, genetic counseling can help individuals understand their risk of passing on thalassemia to their children and make informed decisions about family planning. 10. Emotional support Living with a chronic illness like thalassemia can be mentally challenging. Seeking support from family, friends, support groups, or mental health professionals can improve your overall health and adherence to your treatment plan. Following these management tips will help thalassemia patients maintain adequate hemoglobin levels, reduce complications, and improve overall health and quality of life. However, it is essential for individuals to work closely with their healthcare provider to customize their treatment plan and best manage their condition. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

