Children who are couch potatoes are more likely to suffer early heart damage





Participating moderate to vigorous physical activity According to the research team, (MVPA) showed signs of a slight 5% increase in heart size, which is mainly due to physiological phenomena. Previous studies in the same participants have linked excessive time spent sitting to increased inflammation, high insulin, obesity, dyslipidemia, and arteriosclerosis. However, light exercise has emerged as an “effective” way to reduce the negative effects of spending too much time sitting in our youth. However, no previous studies have examined whether long-term, mild exercise starting in childhood can reverse the increase in heart mass. Echocardiographic measurements Participants in the latest study had accelerometer devices worn on their hips at ages 11, 15, and 24, and echocardiography to measure heart structure and function at ages 17 and 24. Their fasting blood samples also repeatedly measured “good” and “bad” cholesterol, glucose, insulin, and other health indicators. Blood pressure, heart rate, family history of cardiovascular disease, and fat and lean mass measured by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry were also considered. Professor Andrew Agbaje from the University of Eastern Finland said: “There is growing evidence that childhood sedentary behavior is a health threat that needs to be taken seriously.” “There should be a paradigm shift in the way we think about childhood sedentary behavior, as there is increasing evidence that this time bomb is looming.” An effective antidote to sedentary behavior Professor Agbaje said: “LPA is an effective antidote to sedentary behavior. “It’s easy to accumulate three to four hours of LPA each day. “Examples of LPA include playing outdoor games, playing on the playground, walking the dog, running errands for parents, walking or biking to the mall or school, walking in the park, playing in the woods, gardening, and casual activities. Basketball, soccer, floorball, golf, frisbee, etc. “We can encourage children and young people to participate in LPA every day. Improved cardiovascular health”

