Experts provide facts about bird flu to dairy producers

Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus strains have been detected in dairy cows in nine states, including New York, but the commercial milk supply remains safe, according to a panel of Cornell University and dairy industry experts. Pasteurizing milk and cooking meat to the appropriate internal temperature inactivates a strain of avian influenza called H5N1, according to experts from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS), College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM), and New York State Department. It is said that it will be done. NYSDAM and the National Milk Producers Association provided the latest science-backed information. dairy farmer During a webinar on May 2nd. “With the current strain of the virus, there is no human-to-human transmission,” said Elisha Fry, assistant professor of practice in the College of Population Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences (CVM) and diagnostic veterinarian in the CVM Animal Health Diagnostic Center. “So that's a good thing.” Since 2022, two cases of human H5N1 infection have been reported in the United States. The first was a Colorado inmate who was depopulating his poultry population in 2022, and his only clinical symptom was fatigue. The other, a dairy farm employee, developed conjunctivitis in April. Both have recovered. Internationally, 13 human cases of H5N1 (clade 2.3.4.4b) have been recorded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including one death, Frye said. Infectious diseases of dairy cows. Dairy cows may have been infected with the virus first. wild birdIt has been confirmed in 36 herds in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota and Texas, said NYSDAM Animal Industry Director Joy Bennett. . The strain has been detected in backyard flocks, upland game birds and live poultry markets in many New York counties since February 2022, Bennett said. When it comes to commercial dairy products, the Food and Drug Administration recently collected about 300 samples of liquid milk, cottage cheese and sour cream from 38 states for H5N1 testing, said Samuel Arcane, associate professor of food science at CALS. . “Approximately… one in five of these samples tested positive for fragments of the virus,” Arcane said. Further testing revealed that the virus detected in all samples was inactivated thanks to pasteurization. Currently, the USDA is sampling Ground beef From states that currently have herds that have tested positive. So far, the first 30 samples have all come back negative, Arcane said. It's unclear how long the virus survives in raw milk, which makes up a small portion of the dairy market, or how much virus is needed in milk to infect people, he said. “For raw milk cheese producers, there are still many questions about what to do if a cow tests positive for avian influenza,” Arcane said. “Products should not be made from contaminated or potentially contaminated milk.” he added: raw milk Producers in states with positive herds should consider testing bulk milk. provided by

Cornell University





