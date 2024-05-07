Don't be afraid of a vampire facial.Please keep it safe

Recent tragic revelation more people get infected with HIV From aesthetic microneedling, we hope that it will be helpful to provide you with some tips on how to perform the procedure safely. What I invented is Vampire facial treatment and Trademark registered in 2013 But he didn't invent microneedles or platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

Charles Runels, MD

I'll explain this seeming contradiction, but first, why would anyone want this treatment, and if they do, should it be effective and without the risk of transmitting infections, including HIV? This will help you consider how to find a health care provider who can perform this treatment effectively and safely.

There are two ideas behind the mechanism of action of microneedling. First, hundreds of thousands of needle punctures (0.5-2.5 mm deep) trigger collagen production. Like a mechanical fractional laser without the risk of scarring or burns What comes with such procedures. Also, unlike laser procedures, microneedling can be safely performed on any skin type.

Second, because the skin barrier is compromised by microneedles, topical agents can be applied during and immediately after microneedling insertion to enhance the desired results.Agents studied include: vitamin c serum, trichloroacetic acid, insulin, Hyaluronic acid serumand PRP.

of Research on microneedling It has been accumulated over the past 10 years. Includes multiple papers demonstrating benefits. acne scars, surgical scar, keloid, alopecia, and stripe (postpartum, weight loss, or breastfeeding) and Reduces facial wrinkles.

PRP, used in vampire facials, was first studied by orthopedic surgeons and dentists with the goal of improving surgical outcomes for avascular tissue. Over the past decade, the science of PRP has been introduced into the following areas: aesthetics, Gynecology, Urology, sports medicineand wound care.

When I started working with PRP 14 years ago, I was worried that people would be harmed. The potential for danger was great and access to supplies was easy. So I formed a group of doctors. Cell Medicine Association (CMA), which funds research and development of cell-based treatments and whose members agree to follow standards of care for related treatments.

using Service mark (a type of trademark) We'll be able to monitor who's advertising and be able to differentiate between those whose patients are in our group and those who are using similar tools but doing something different. It will look like this.

To receive permission to use Vampire Facial's official name in advertising, physicians must document their understanding of our safe and effective protocols and not deviate from these protocols in a way that makes the procedure less safe or effective. I signed the consent form.

Service marks are commonly used in business, but rarely in medicine. For example, not everyone who cooks hamburgers will make McDonald's hamburgers, although both may use a stove and beef. It would be illegal for someone to advertise McDonald's hamburgers without learning McDonald's specific methods and getting permission to put up golden arches to show customers where to go.

Our Vampire Facial providers are not franchisees. These are licensees who have agreed to be safe and follow certain protocols and may lose their license to use the name if they deviate.

Due to the popularity of the CMA's name and the effectiveness of its procedures, the CMA spends more than $1 million annually on lawyers and online tools to remove infringing infringers' ads (by 2023, on more than 457 websites and social media sites). account has been deleted).

No one who has been treated by anyone in our group offering Vampire Facial procedures has been harmed. But people have done dangerous things like falsely promoting vampire facials and using microneedling instead (but not true vampire facials). They have caused great harm, including the transmission of HIV.

Not all burgers are McDonald's, and not all microneedling treatments are vampire facials. To our great displeasure, the media's persistent use of the term “vampire facial” in a generic way that equates it with microneedling undermines the patient safety provided by our service marks. Attempts have been thwarted to some extent.

Regardless of our specific protocols, we are pleased to enumerate three key guidelines that have provided us with a 10-year history of safety.

First, a microneedle device draws blood into the handle. This potentially inoculates all patients with bloodborne pathogens carried by all previous patients. This procedure should only be performed using devices approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is a relatively small list of brands. Expensive, but must be used. Comes with disposable needles, all individually packaged and sterile. Although we are not sure, we believe that the most recent cases of HIV infection probably involved the use of microneedling devices that were not approved by the FDA.

Also, the centrifuge used to process blood to make PRP must be FDA approved to process the blood and return it to the body. This standard is not the same as when processing blood for laboratory evaluation.

of FDA does not approve any medical procedureand it Do not administer body fluids, skin, or blood products. However, the devices used to reinject PRP are and must be regulated, and only one of the approved devices must be used.

Finally, the person performing the procedure must be appropriately licensed. Licensing varies by state, but since blood products are involved, if a physician extender is involved, a supervising physician (or nurse if the state allows) must be in the building.

Doctors and nurses handle blood millions of times every day, but there are no serious side effects. In the United States alone, millions of microneedling and PRP procedures are safely performed each year. Even tattoo artists use the same microneedling device used to perform vampire facials. As with many procedures, it is who holds the tools that most determines both safety and outcome. But in this case, a tool is still a tool.