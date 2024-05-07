To stop the pandemic before it starts, protect dairy workers from H5N1 | Transmission





washington post opinion If farmworkers are not protected, the H5N1 virus could pose a greater threat. of Bird influenza virus particles discovered in milk Moved the federal government to take more aggressive steps to prevent further spread of H5N1 on dairy farms. The Department of Agriculture rightly issued new testing recommendations aimed at preventing the virus from spreading across state lines. But this additional testing does little to address the main threat that H5N1 poses to humans: infection of farm workers. If we fail to protect them, we threaten their health and give the virus an opportunity to evolve into a greater threat to people, including those who live far from dairy farms. It is not surprising that viral material has been detected in milk sold in American stores. Pasteurization does not eliminate the pathogen, but it destroys its ability to infect humans. Follow-up studies confirmed this. Researchers were unable to isolate and grow the virus in pasteurized milk. However, H5N1 poses a risk to dairy workers, who may be exposed to infected cows or unpasteurized milk. so far, only one dairy worker There is a known case of infection in the United States, but fortunately this person only suffered mild eye irritation. However, there are reports that other dairy workers have also fallen ill at the same time as the cows.veterinarian barb peterson I told the cow veterinarian“The virus is under-reported. Understandably, there was a lot of fear. But in every dairy farm I've ever worked at, except for one, sick cows and sick cows at the same time. They also had humans.” These reports are alarming, not because the infections are serious, but because increasing human infections means the virus is more likely to spread to sicker people, who can make things worse. This is because there is. Additionally, H5N1 has historically not been mild in humans. Of the approximately 900 known cases of human H5N1 infection worldwide, About half died from the virus.. Therefore, it is important to protect farm workers who may come into contact with infected animals from exposure. Eye protection and masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be readily available to all dairy workers. All states have access to this protective equipment, but education is needed for dairy farms and farms to provide protective equipment to workers and normalize its use. Continue reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/transmission/2024/05/07/to-stop-a-pandemic-before-it-starts-protect-dairy-workers-from-h5n1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos