People are breathing in carcinogenic chemicals in cars, study finds





Warmer climate was associated with higher flame retardant concentrations. (Representative photo) People are breathing in cancer-causing chemicals while riding in cars, a new study has found. In the study, published in the journal Environment Science & Technology, researchers analyzed the air inside 101 electric, gasoline, and hybrid vehicles from model years 2015 to 2022. They found that 99% of cars contained a flame retardant called TCIPP. It is being investigated as a possible carcinogen by the U.S. National Toxicology Program. Most cars also contained two additional flame retardants, TDCIPP and TCEP, which are believed to be carcinogenic. These flame retardants have also been linked to neurological and reproductive harm, scientists say. “This is a significant public health issue, given that the average driver spends about an hour in their car each day,” said Rebecca Horn, a principal investigator and toxicology scientist at Duke University. That's what it means. people. “This is especially concerning for drivers with long commutes and child passengers, who breathe in more air per pound than adults,” she added. of study Levels of toxic flame retardants were found to be highest in the summer, as heat increases the release of chemicals from car materials. Researchers said the source of carcinogenic compounds in the cabin air was the foam in the seats. Automakers said they were adding chemicals to seat foam and other materials to meet “outdated” flammability standards with no proven fire protection benefits. Also read | Can ties cause health hazards? Here's what the research says “Firefighters are concerned that flame retardants are contributing to extremely high cancer rates. These harmful chemicals… Filling a product does little to prevent a fire in most applications and instead makes the fire more smoky and toxic to victims, especially first responders. He added: “We call on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to update its flammability standards by eliminating the use of flame-retardant chemicals in vehicles.” In their study, researchers also claimed that these toxic flame retardants are of no use inside a car. Lydia Jarre, study author and senior fellow at the Green Science Policy Institute, said people can reduce their exposure to toxic flame retardants by keeping their car windows open and parking in the shade or in the garage. He said it might be possible. “But what we really need to do is reduce the amount of flame retardants added to cars in the first place. Commuting shouldn't come with a cancer risk, and children are being exposed to chemicals that can harm their brains on the way to work. “You shouldn't inhale 'schools,'” she added.

