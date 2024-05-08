A universal coronavirus vaccine? New jab also targets unknown threats





The jab can protect against several coronaviruses already circulating in bats. Scientists at Oxford, Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology have developed a coronavirus vaccine with the audacious goal of protecting not only against existing coronaviruses, but also against future coronaviruses that have yet to be discovered. this “Proactive” vaccine This approach aims to be transformative in pandemic preparedness. Unlike current vaccines that target specific viruses, this shot recognizes common characteristics across the entire family of coronaviruses, including COVID-19, SARS, and MERS. Train your immune system. In theory, a single dose of this vaccine could protect people from multiple coronaviruses, including those that have not yet emerged. The key to this widespread protection lies in small protein structures called “quartet nanocages.” By attaching “protein superglue” and specific viral components (antigens), the scientists essentially turned this nanocage into a training tool. This combination allows the immune system to learn how to fight different coronaviruses. So far, the vaccine has only been tested in mice. However, early results are promising, showing the immune system's ability to recognize eight different coronaviruses. “Our focus is to develop a vaccine that protects us from the next coronavirus pandemic and to be ready before the pandemic begins.” lory hills saida postgraduate research fellow in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Cambridge, is the lead author of this report. He added: “We have developed vaccines that provide protection against a variety of coronaviruses, including those that are still unknown.” The results are today, Journal Nature Nanotechnology. “We don't need to wait for new coronaviruses to emerge. We know enough about coronaviruses and the different immune responses to them that we can start developing protective vaccines against unknown coronaviruses now. '' said Mark Howarth, a professor at American University. University of Cambridge School of Pharmacy, lead author of the report. He added: “During the last pandemic, scientists did a great job of quickly producing a highly effective coronavirus vaccine, but the world was still faced with a massive pandemic that caused a huge number of deaths. We were in a crisis. We need to figure out how to make it even better.” In the future, vaccine pre-construction will begin as a strong element. ”

