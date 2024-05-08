



May 8, 2024 — Want to sleep better and longer? Ditch the meat. At least some experts say so. vegan and vegetarian Recent research shows that people sleep about 30 minutes longer than average each night, and up to 90% of them report good or excellent sleep quality. investigation Published by the Sleep Foundation. “Lack of sleep said Abhinav Singh, MD, medical director of the Indiana Sleep Center and medical advisor to the Sleep Foundation. “That's why they're called comfortable Because no one reaches for a salad if they're tired and sleep-deprived. ” Speaking of salad, raw vegan diet Achieved the best results. Paleo or “caveman food2nd place went to “,'' which focuses on meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables; kosher and standard vegan diet, Each. All of these groups had better sleep quality than those who did not eat a special diet. However, as a registered dietitian, street smart nutrition. First, self-reported eating habits are often inaccurate. Survey respondents also had the option to select multiple meals. “There are also different interpretations of dietary patterns, e.g.Keto” What it means to one person may mean something else to another,” said Dr. Debbie Fetter, assistant professor of nutrition at the University of California, Davis. “Vegetarianism also comes in different forms. This could mean that respondents might categorize their dietary patterns differently, which could affect the results.” Rather than focusing on a specific diet, people should aim to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night, Fetter said, noting that more than a quarter of American adults don't meet this goal. did. Also, start incorporating more plants into your diet, she suggested. A whopping 90% of American adults don't eat the recommended 2 cups of fruit and 2.5 cups of vegetables per day. “Sleep deprivation can negatively impact cognitive function, leading to impaired decision-making and affecting health. For example, people who don't get enough sleep are less likely to eat nutritious food. “They may choose more energy-rich, comforting foods instead, or they may be too tired to engage in physical activity,” Fetter said.

Certain late-night snacks can also help you sleep. “Things like tart cherries, yogurt, and fatty fish.” salmonkiwi (all included in the survey questions in some way) are foods that have been shown to support improved sleep when eaten regularly,” Herbstreit said. According to the study, people who ate yogurt had the highest quality of sleep (61%). He came in a close second (58%) for those who munch on fruits and berries. Surprisingly, he came in third place (53%) when it came to snacking on cookies, cake, and brownies. But indulge in the latter only occasionally, says author Singh. sleep and heal. “Avoid eating too many processed foods and sugary snacks, especially before bed. [because] “Eating processed food at 10 p.m. can cause your blood sugar levels to spike and your kidneys to become more active,” he says. “Then, the reason for the decline in sleep quality is [of] Micro-awakenings and even nighttime bathroom breaks can occur, which can begin to foster insomniac habits. ” And a word of caution: categorizing certain foods as sleep-promoting or non-sleep-promoting can be difficult, especially when you don't have important information about the person choosing those foods. “For example, this study found that people who consume cereal report the worst sleep quality. I don't know about your financial situation, your stress level, etc. All of that can affect your sleep. It may not be because of the cereal,” Fetter said. I had insomnia Most common sleep disorder among survey respondents. If you're having trouble falling asleep, try the following: Avoid spicy foods before bedtime as they can cause heartburn. Set a bedtime and wake-up time, and stop consuming caffeine 6 to 8 hours before your girlfriend's bedtime. Creating a relaxing routine, such as reading a book, writing in a journal, or coloring in an adult coloring book, can also promote good sleep hygiene, Fetter says. You can also try ''sleepy girl mocktail” is a non-alcoholic viral trend that mixes sparkling water, tart cherry juice, and magnesium supplements.

“How effective it is is still up for debate,” Herbstreit said, adding that some people believe this, others see no difference, and others find that the carbonation and sugar content He noted that some people report that it seems to have a negative impact on their sleep. For more information on sleeping better, visit WebMD. tips for better sleep.

