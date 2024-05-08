Study lays foundation for potential customized vaccine for children with recurrent eczema

alan irvin Credit: X (Twitter)

A new study on immune response mechanisms in eczema cases associated with the S. aureus bacterium has been conducted, with results that point to the possibility of future customized bacteria-induced vaccines. atopic dermatitis Seizures in children.1

This new research was carried out by a diverse team at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, where the team identified new cellular targets that could be focused on when developing vaccines for children with this type of eczema flare-up. That's what I was aiming for. They investigated the immune response mechanisms involved in eczema associated with Staphylococcus aureus.

Eczema, referred to interchangeably here as atopic dermatitis, is known to affect a significant proportion of children in Ireland and around the world, and sufferers experience symptoms such as dry skin, itching, and Facing common symptoms. If bacteria are involved, symptoms can include weeping of the wound and subsequent severe infection, and there is always the possibility of a life-threatening infection such as sepsis.

“The interaction between Staphylococcus aureus and eczema has been known for decades, but new scientific approaches are making important discoveries about the complex relationship between these bacteria and the human response to them. '' said study author and dermatology professor Alan Irvin. In a statement. “Our study outlines new findings about how children with eczema respond immunologically to infection with this common bacteria.”2

Background and findings

Lead author Julian Crowley, consultant dermatologist and visiting researcher at Trinity College, Dublin, highlighted the urgency for new approaches to the management and prevention of infectious eczema flare-ups in children. The options commonly used in these cases often have limited effectiveness and often do not have long-lasting effects.2

Furthermore, the threat of antimicrobial resistance has increased significantly, and researchers are studying the mechanisms behind this condition. Researchers are seeking to explore important 'immune signatures' seen in infected children who report relapses of atopic dermatitis, and such signatures could enable specific targeting of future vaccine development strategies. do.

They evaluated a total of 93 children ranging in age from 0 to 16 years. The research team compared the immune responses of three stratified cohorts: patients with atopic dermatitis and a confirmed S. aureus skin infection, and patients with a skin disease but a confirmed skin infection. I worked on doing that. Individuals without S. aureus infection were considered healthy controls.1

Overall, the researchers' key finding was that there was significant variation in the proportion of specific immune cells known as “T cells” among these three groups, in addition to other biomarkers. . This study highlighted new data on both the skin and systemic immunological profiles associated with S. aureus skin infections in people with eczema.2

The researchers noted that T cells are involved in diverse roles in a patient's immune response, and that T cells are critical to properly addressing the immune response in children experiencing flare-ups of infected eczema. pointed out that suppression of T cell types is essential.

Such insights were regarded by the research team as a new basis for the eventual development of targeted treatments designed to effectively reduce the recurrence of recurrent skin diseases. Rachel McLaughlin, professor of immunology at Trinity University and senior author of the study, commented on the research team's findings.

“This study identifies an overall pattern of immunosuppression associated with infected eczema flare-ups, resulting in the suppression of specific T cells that are essential to help mount an effective immune response. ''McLaughlin explained in a statement. “Further work is needed to broaden the scope of these results to a larger number of people. This suggests that the patterns identified may be more consistent across different age groups and across subgroups with greater ethnic diversity.” This will help you make sure you are consistent.2

McLoughlin also said the research team believes there is potential for a more comprehensive understanding of the S. aureus immune response in patients with atopic dermatitis. She added that such understanding could revolutionize approaches to eczema treatment and have a major impact on the management of the skin condition.

