Ultra-processed foods are associated with an increased risk of early death, a study has found.Things to avoid – Nationwide

ultra-processed foodsReady-to-eat meats, soda, ice cream, sugary cereals and more are associated with an increased risk of premature death, according to a new study.

The US-based study was published on Wednesday. British Medical Journal (BMJ)found that over a 34-year period, people who ate more highly processed foods (an average of 7 servings a day) had a higher risk of death than those who ate less (an average of 3 servings a day). .

“The relationship is very linear. The higher the intake of ultra-processed foods, the higher the mortality rate,” says Minyan, senior author and associate professor of clinical epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Mr. Song said.

“Even within the various subgroups of ultra-processed foods, there were clear findings,” he told Global News. “For example, instant foods based on meat, poultry, and seafood are [mortality]. Sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages were also associated with higher mortality rates. ”

While not all ultra-processed foods should be restricted across the board, the results of this study provide support for limiting intake of certain types of ultra-processed foods, such as processed meat, for long-term health. he said.

What are ultra-processed foods?

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, ultra-processed foods go through multiple processes such as extrusion, molding, and milling, contain many added ingredients, and are highly processed. Processed foods, on the other hand, refer to foods that are packaged with added ingredients such as oil, sugar, and salt.

Ultra-processed foods include a wide range of products, including packaged baked goods, candy, potato chips, sugary drinks, bacon, and hot dogs. Amanda Nash, a registered dietitian at the Heart and Stroke Foundation, explains that these foods are high in additives, sugar and unhealthy fats, and lack essential nutrients such as vitamins and fibre. .





According to , the prevalence of these foods is also increasing in high-income countries such as Canada. heart and stroke foundation. A 2015 study by the organization found that Canadians get nearly 50 per cent of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods.

“We know that Canadians are the second largest purchasers of ultra-processed foods and beverages in the world after Americans,” Nash said. “The purpose of ultra-processing is to make products that are convenient, meaning that they are durable and ready to eat, heat, and drink. That's attractive and generally requires less expensive ingredients. I use it, so I can make a profit.”

Eating highly processed foods has already been linked to symptoms such as: various health risks obesity, heart disease, diabetes, etc. colon cancer. However, Professor Song argued that while other studies have investigated the relationship between ultra-processed foods and mortality rates, they often have limitations such as small sample sizes and short time periods.

To address this knowledge gap, Song and his team surveyed more than 74,000 female registered nurses in 11 U.S. states and all 50 U.S. states in the Nurses' Health Study (1984-2018). tracked the long-term health of more than 39,500 male health professionals. Participated in the Health Professional Follow-up Study (1986-2018) and had no history of cancer, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes at the time of study entry.

Participants provided information about their health and lifestyle every two years and completed detailed dietary questionnaires every four years.

During an average follow-up period of 34 years, researchers identified 48,193 deaths, including 13,557 deaths from cancer, 11,416 deaths from cardiovascular disease, 3,926 deaths from respiratory disease, and 3,926 deaths from neurodegenerative diseases. There were 6,343 deaths.

Compared to participants in the lowest quarter (average of 3 servings per day) of ultra-processed food intake, participants in the highest quarter (average of 7 servings per day) had a 4% higher risk of all-cause mortality; Other deaths also increased, including an 8% higher risk of neurodegenerative death compared to a 9% higher risk.

What foods are the biggest culprits?

The study found that cooked meat showed the strongest association with mortality.

Other subgroups also showed an association with increased mortality, including sugary and artificially sweetened beverages, dairy-based desserts (such as ice cream and yogurt), and ultra-processed breakfast foods excluding whole grains. .

The researchers further differentiated between sugar-sweetened and artificially sweetened beverages and found that “the association was generally stronger for sugar-sweetened beverages than for artificially sweetened beverages.”

Professor Sohn said processed meats (such as ham, sausages, bacon and deli meats) and carbonated drinks have “very convincing data that they cause adverse effects”. Song said he was not surprised to find that consuming carbonated beverages (such as meat) and carbonated beverages were associated with increased mortality.

For example, in 2015, the World Health Organization classified processed meat “Processed meat is carcinogenic to humans, based on sufficient evidence in humans that consumption of processed meat causes colorectal cancer.”

Hot dogs and jerky sticks weren't a surprising discovery, though. BMJ Author Song said researchers were surprised by the unexpected risks associated with other foods.

“We were surprised because in other categories, like ice cream and dairy-based desserts, the data was very mixed. And we were surprised to see a positive association.” he said.

He said that while certain foods, such as breakfast cereals, can fall into the highly processed category, many foods are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, so they don't necessarily have to be harmful to the body. He added that there was nothing wrong with that.

The dangers of ultra-processed foods

This is not the first study to link consumption of ultra-processed foods to health risks.

On February 28, a review of hundreds of epidemiological studies published BMJ I found that. Higher exposure to ultra-processed foods is associated with increased risk of adverse health effectsThis includes cancer, major heart and lung diseases, mental health problems, and premature death.

The report notes that ultra-processed foods, such as packaged baked goods and snacks, carbonated drinks, sugary cereals, and ready-to-eat and heated products, undergo multiple industrial processes.

Another study published in October 2023 BMJ He argued that ultra-processed foods are so addictive that they can cause withdrawal symptoms similar to those experienced by people trying to quit smoking.





Canada's food guide advises Limit highly processed foods Avoid eating too much sodium, sugar, and saturated fat, as this can increase your risk of chronic disease.

For example, too much sodium can increase blood pressure and cause heart disease. Health Canada says consuming large amounts of foods and beverages with added sugar is associated with an increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Processed foods may also be associated with poor health because they disrupt healthy gut microbiota, Song explained.

“Eating large amounts of these foods changes the gut bacteria, and these changes can lead to immune disorders,” he says. “Therefore, our immune system will not be able to prevent the early onset of cancer and cardiovascular disease.”

Although this study highlights the correlation between certain ultra-processed foods and increased mortality, Professor Song stresses the need for further research. This is because his research is observational and cannot draw firm conclusions about cause and effect.

Despite the study's limitations, the researchers concluded that the findings support limiting intake of certain types of ultra-processed foods for long-term health.

“But we don't want people to be scared about the concept of ultra-processed foods,” Song said. “I think overall diet quality remains an important determinant of health status. So, in other words, even if someone eats a generally healthy diet and consumes some amount of ultra-processed foods, Well, it won't be that bad.”

Maintaining a healthy diet is critical to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke, Nash explained.





This includes incorporating large amounts of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and protein sources into your diet, while minimizing highly processed foods and avoiding sugary drinks.she added: cook at home Enjoying meals with loved ones is an important aspect of a balanced diet.

Nash recommends turning to minimally processed foods, such as canned beans and frozen vegetables.

“Some of these foods have long shelf lives, so you can stock up on sales and easily make meals at home,” she said.

— With files from Uday Rana of Global News