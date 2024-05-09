Dr. Mujumdar talks about awareness efforts to address unmet needs in ovarian cancer





Dr. Vaidehi Mujumdar, first-year gynecologic oncology fellow at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute, shares how awareness efforts can help address the unmet needs of ovarian cancer patients World Ovarian Cancer Day. Awareness efforts play an important role in addressing the challenges faced by ovarian cancer patients, especially in improving early detection and prevention efforts, Mujumdar begins. Due to increased awareness, those experiencing symptoms of ovarian cancer are encouraged to seek timely diagnosis by a gynecologist for early detection of potential abnormalities that may require further investigation. It's possible, she explains. Prevention and risk reduction strategies are paramount in fighting ovarian cancer, Mujumdar expands. Mujumdar said opportunistic salpingectomy, in which the fallopian tubes are removed during other abdominal surgery for patients who have already given birth, has emerged as a promising preventive measure. The surgery, which is routinely performed alongside caesarean sections and cyst removals, aims to reduce the risk of ovarian cancer by eliminating potential cancer sites within the fallopian tubes. she states. In particular, opportunistic salpingectomy may improve disease outcomes by facilitating histological examination of fimbriae and identifying mutations associated with high-grade serous ovarian cancer, Mujumdar said. To tell. Mujumdar emphasizes that clinical trials offer further hope to those at risk. The SOROCk study (NCT04251052) is investigating whether preemptive salpingectomy followed by removal of the ovaries reduces the risk of ovarian cancer to the same extent as standard surgery that removes both organs, Professor Mujumdar said. explained, adding that by making patients aware of such trials, they can engage in treatments such as: healthcare provider. Ovarian cancer has been described as similar to a dandelion that spreads and spreads its seeds throughout the abdomen, she continues. Mujumdar said the interconnectedness of the fallopian tubes and abdominal cavity highlights the challenges of treating advanced ovarian cancer when it spreads. Therefore, prophylactic surgery targeting the fallopian tubes is an ideal approach to slowing the progression of the disease, Mujumdar explains. Mujumdar points out that it remains important for patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer to understand risk factors and recognize symptoms. Equally important, Mujumdar concludes, is engagement with survivor support and advocacy groups, which provide valuable support throughout the treatment process.

