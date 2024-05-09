Health
What you need to know about the side effects of this weight loss drug
- “Ozempic breast” is a recently reported side effect of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wigoby, Munjaro, and Zepbound.
- This term is used to refer to unexpected changes in breast size or shape that occur as a result of rapid and extreme weight loss.
- The most common symptoms include volume loss, sagging, and tenderness.
GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, WegsMunjaro, and zep bound It has become a popular weight loss tool.
However, various side effects may also occur while taking these drugs. extreme weight loss.
like “Ozempic's face” and “Ozempic's butt“Ozempik breast” is the latest term gaining popularity as a way to describe volume loss and breast reduction. skin elasticity What people often experience while taking GLP-1 Drugs can cause changes in the shape or appearance of certain parts of the body.
“Ozempik breast” is not a clinical term, but is registered as a general term.
“Ozempic breast is a new term that people are now using to refer to unexpected changes in breast size or shape that occur as a result of rapid weight loss with Ozempic,” says Dr. Christopher Costa Physician, MPH, Founder of Platinum Plastic Surgery.
according to Ellie Levin “The most common symptoms include volume loss, sagging, and tenderness, and in rare cases, people may complain of size fluctuations such as swelling,” says MD FACS, director of plastic surgery and dermatology at New York City PLLC. ”.
Although more research is needed, experts Healthline spoke to pointed to the same possible causes for breast changes.
“In the breast area, rapid fat loss causes the skin envelope to become empty, making the breasts appear deflated and the nipples pointing downwards,” says Dr. Ronald F. Rosso, M.D., medical director of Peninsula Plastic Surgery. “This appearance is very similar to what occurs after a patient undergoes a traditional weight loss procedure such as gastric bypass.”
Levine points out that although there is no research to support breast changes, that doesn't mean they can't happen. In fact, Dr. Levine said, he agrees with Mr. Rosso that these symptoms are likely to occur in some patients.
“Ozempic “It can affect your weight and the hormones in your body,” Levine says. “Other changes can occur, such as the appearance of your breasts, as a result of weight and hormonal changes. But in most cases, when you lose a lot of weight, that weight loss involves everything in your body, including your breasts. It is reasonable to think that some parts are included.
Ozempic and Wegovy use active ingredients; Semaglutidea GLP-1 hormone receptor agonist.
“This hormone is produced naturally in the body and plays a powerful role in regulating blood sugar levels, appetite, and weight,” Costa says. “Basically, when you take the drug, you feel full for longer.In my experience, Have no appetiteI don't eat much because I'm not hungry. ”
During pregnancy and hormonal changes, etc. menstrual cycle, which can cause temporary breast changes such as swelling. Since GLP-1 drugs mimic hormones, does the same apply to these drugs?
It's unclear.
“The effects of Ozempic on testosterone and estrogen are currently being studied, but there is currently no conclusive data regarding their interaction,” Costa says. “Further research is needed to directly link the use of this drug to hormonal changes that affect breast tissue, as we now know that it primarily affects blood sugar and appetite hormones.”
Costa notes that breast changes don't seem to be a cause for concern at this point.
“Everyone is different,” Costa says. “However, changes in the chest usually correlate with changes in overall body weight, as opposed to Ozempic's case.”
However, some people may experience physical discomfort. emotional discomfort These changes are relevant and require solutions. First, it's best to wait before seeking professional treatment.
“I advise patients to wait until they are able to maintain their desired weight before making a decision,” Costa says.
Doctors also recommend discontinuing the medication only after consulting a medical professional first.
Still, there are ways to manage physical discomfort while taking GLP-1 drugs, and when the time is right for the patient, breast appearance can also be managed.
Experts offered these tips:
home care
While breast changes may benefit from treatment, experts share some at-home treatments for both appearance and pain.
“Wearing a supportive bra 24/7, except when showering, can help limit the effects of weight loss combined with gravity-induced stretching and sagging,” says Levine.
Swelling can also be reduced with minimally invasive procedures.
“Although there may be some discomfort, massaging your breasts increases blood circulation and reduces swelling,” says Levine. “moreover, ibuprofen Alternatively, using Tylenol or applying a cold compress can help relieve some of the discomfort. ”
procedure
Patients may also consider or choose a procedure. These may include:
- Breast lift (mastopexy)
- Breast augmentation
- Breast lift with implants
“A breast lift can help lift and tighten your breasts by removing excess skin and tightening the surrounding tissue to reshape and support the new breast contour,” says Costa. “We have noticed that patients who are worried about their breasts sagging after rapid weight loss choose this procedure to perk up and reshape their breasts.”
In addition, those who are dissatisfied with their small breast size may opt for breast implants to restore volume, Costa says.
“[It can help people] To feel like myself again,” Costa says.
Some people choose both.
“Many patients are very deterred when they are told that a breast enlargement will reduce their cup size by one cup,” says Costa. Therefore, these patients end up choosing a combination of lift and augmentation implants to achieve their desired aesthetics. This is usually the case when the patient has significant volume loss and sagging. ”
However, no treatment is optimal for each patient.
“Surgery often addresses a patient's concerns, but it doesn't work for everyone,” Levine says. “Even if you ultimately decide it's not for you or it's not for you at this time, I highly recommend consulting with a board-certified plastic surgeon to discuss your options. There is power in knowledge.”
please accept it
Doing nothing is a perfectly acceptable solution to “Ozempik's chest.”
“My body might be completely different after Ozempic,” Costa says. “It means accepting that the overall volume and shape of your breasts may be affected. Even if you're not ready for cosmetic surgery, it's okay to embrace your new look. New size and bust Go buy new clothes that fit and look your best.”
“Ozempic breast” is the latest reported side effect of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic.
This term is used to refer to unexpected changes in breast size or shape that occur as a result of extreme weight loss caused by GLP-1 drugs.
Sagging, tenderness, and loss of volume are the most common symptoms people report.
Hormonal changes can also cause swelling, but health experts say the swelling should be temporary.
surgical procedures such as bust lift And implants can change the appearance of sagging or lost volume.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/ozempic-breasts-side-effect
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What you need to know about the side effects of this weight loss drug
- Key moments from the third week of Trump's Hush-Money trial
- The sun has set on a dreary, childless feminism. But a family-friendly feminism is emerging
- President Jokowi inaugurates model salted tilapia fish culture pond in Karawang
- US-China trade divisions threaten global economic 'upset'
- Royal Cliff: home of tennis for everyone
- Men's track and field finished second at MEAC outdoor championships
- Titans Beast Boy Actor Reveals Who He Wants to Succeed Him in DCU's Teen Titans Movie
- The MIAA hockey committee makes recommendations to address late-game issues in the postseason
- A 2.78 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Plumas County | News
- 10 Elegant Wedding Guest DressesAll Under $50 at Amazon
- Donald Trump has a GOP base problem