What you need to know about the side effects of this weight loss drug

People taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy report unexpected changes in the size and shape of their breasts. FG Trade/Getty Images "Ozempic breast" is a recently reported side effect of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wigoby, Munjaro, and Zepbound.

This term is used to refer to unexpected changes in breast size or shape that occur as a result of rapid and extreme weight loss.

The most common symptoms include volume loss, sagging, and tenderness. GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, WegsMunjaro, and zep bound It has become a popular weight loss tool. However, various side effects may also occur while taking these drugs. extreme weight loss. like “Ozempic's face” and “Ozempic's butt“Ozempik breast” is the latest term gaining popularity as a way to describe volume loss and breast reduction. skin elasticity What people often experience while taking GLP-1 Drugs can cause changes in the shape or appearance of certain parts of the body.

“Ozempik breast” is not a clinical term, but is registered as a general term. “Ozempic breast is a new term that people are now using to refer to unexpected changes in breast size or shape that occur as a result of rapid weight loss with Ozempic,” says Dr. Christopher Costa Physician, MPH, Founder of Platinum Plastic Surgery. according to Ellie Levin “The most common symptoms include volume loss, sagging, and tenderness, and in rare cases, people may complain of size fluctuations such as swelling,” says MD FACS, director of plastic surgery and dermatology at New York City PLLC. ”. Although more research is needed, experts Healthline spoke to pointed to the same possible causes for breast changes. “In the breast area, rapid fat loss causes the skin envelope to become empty, making the breasts appear deflated and the nipples pointing downwards,” says Dr. Ronald F. Rosso, M.D., medical director of Peninsula Plastic Surgery. “This appearance is very similar to what occurs after a patient undergoes a traditional weight loss procedure such as gastric bypass.” Levine points out that although there is no research to support breast changes, that doesn't mean they can't happen. In fact, Dr. Levine said, he agrees with Mr. Rosso that these symptoms are likely to occur in some patients. “Ozempic “It can affect your weight and the hormones in your body,” Levine says. “Other changes can occur, such as the appearance of your breasts, as a result of weight and hormonal changes. But in most cases, when you lose a lot of weight, that weight loss involves everything in your body, including your breasts. It is reasonable to think that some parts are included.

Ozempic and Wegovy use active ingredients; Semaglutidea GLP-1 hormone receptor agonist. “This hormone is produced naturally in the body and plays a powerful role in regulating blood sugar levels, appetite, and weight,” Costa says. “Basically, when you take the drug, you feel full for longer.In my experience, Have no appetiteI don't eat much because I'm not hungry. ” During pregnancy and hormonal changes, etc. menstrual cycle, which can cause temporary breast changes such as swelling. Since GLP-1 drugs mimic hormones, does the same apply to these drugs? It's unclear. “The effects of Ozempic on testosterone and estrogen are currently being studied, but there is currently no conclusive data regarding their interaction,” Costa says. “Further research is needed to directly link the use of this drug to hormonal changes that affect breast tissue, as we now know that it primarily affects blood sugar and appetite hormones.”

Costa notes that breast changes don't seem to be a cause for concern at this point. “Everyone is different,” Costa says. “However, changes in the chest usually correlate with changes in overall body weight, as opposed to Ozempic's case.” However, some people may experience physical discomfort. emotional discomfort These changes are relevant and require solutions. First, it's best to wait before seeking professional treatment. “I advise patients to wait until they are able to maintain their desired weight before making a decision,” Costa says. Doctors also recommend discontinuing the medication only after consulting a medical professional first. Survey after 2022 Those who stopped using semaglutide showed that they regained about two-thirds of the weight they lost within a year.This is commonly referred to as Ozempic rebound. Still, there are ways to manage physical discomfort while taking GLP-1 drugs, and when the time is right for the patient, breast appearance can also be managed. Experts offered these tips: home care While breast changes may benefit from treatment, experts share some at-home treatments for both appearance and pain. “Wearing a supportive bra 24/7, except when showering, can help limit the effects of weight loss combined with gravity-induced stretching and sagging,” says Levine. Swelling can also be reduced with minimally invasive procedures. “Although there may be some discomfort, massaging your breasts increases blood circulation and reduces swelling,” says Levine. “moreover, ibuprofen Alternatively, using Tylenol or applying a cold compress can help relieve some of the discomfort. ” procedure Patients may also consider or choose a procedure. These may include: Breast lift (mastopexy)

Breast augmentation

Breast lift with implants “A breast lift can help lift and tighten your breasts by removing excess skin and tightening the surrounding tissue to reshape and support the new breast contour,” says Costa. “We have noticed that patients who are worried about their breasts sagging after rapid weight loss choose this procedure to perk up and reshape their breasts.” In addition, those who are dissatisfied with their small breast size may opt for breast implants to restore volume, Costa says. “[It can help people] To feel like myself again,” Costa says. Some people choose both. “Many patients are very deterred when they are told that a breast enlargement will reduce their cup size by one cup,” says Costa. Therefore, these patients end up choosing a combination of lift and augmentation implants to achieve their desired aesthetics. This is usually the case when the patient has significant volume loss and sagging. ” However, no treatment is optimal for each patient. “Surgery often addresses a patient's concerns, but it doesn't work for everyone,” Levine says. “Even if you ultimately decide it's not for you or it's not for you at this time, I highly recommend consulting with a board-certified plastic surgeon to discuss your options. There is power in knowledge.” please accept it Doing nothing is a perfectly acceptable solution to “Ozempik's chest.” “My body might be completely different after Ozempic,” Costa says. “It means accepting that the overall volume and shape of your breasts may be affected. Even if you're not ready for cosmetic surgery, it's okay to embrace your new look. New size and bust Go buy new clothes that fit and look your best.”