Minimally invasive weight loss procedure, gastric mucosal ablation shows promising results, trial suggests





Results from the first human trial of a new weight loss procedure called gastric mucosal ablation were released Thursday, showing that the nonsurgical procedure has minimal side effects, a short outpatient recovery period, and a reduction in weight loss compared to other weight loss procedures. Although the amount decreased, it was small. 3D illustration of a folder focused on a tab with the text Bariatric Surgery, Gastric Bypass … [+] and sleeve gastrectomy. Types of surgeries performed for obesity. getty important facts Researchers followed 10 female participants for six months from November 2022 to April 2023, with an average age of 38.4 years and an average BMI of 40.2 (obese is defined as a BMI of 30 or higher). Each participant underwent an endoscopic procedure called gastric mucosal ablation. This procedure involves inserting a liquid cushion to protect the stomach lining before using a small device to burn the fundus (the upper lining of the stomach). A hunger hormone called ghrelin is primarily stored in the fundus of the stomach, and the production of ghrelin increases the feeling of hunger, so burning the fundus of the stomach reduces the production of ghrelin, resulting in less food consumption. Within six months, participants lost nearly 8% of their body weight (about 19 pounds on average), had 45% less ghrelin production, 42% less stomach capacity, and 43% less hunger cravings and appetite. According to study lead author Dr. Christopher McGowan, a gastroenterologist and medical director at the institution, participants experienced no serious adverse events, with minimal symptoms such as gas pressure, mild nausea, or cramps. The side effects only lasted one to three days. clinic True You Weight Loss said during a media briefing. The procedure took an average of 55 minutes, and all participants underwent the procedure on an outpatient basis. This meant that I did not have to be hospitalized afterwards. As a result, I was able to leave the hospital and go home within an hour after the procedure. How is gastric mucosal ablation different from other weight loss procedures? Gastric mucosal ablation is considered a minimally invasive surgical option because it only involves burning the stomach fundus. On the other hand, other invasive procedures, such as gastric sleeve or bypass, remove or bypass the fundus of the stomach and create a new pouch in the stomach that connects to the intestines. "For patients who fear surgical complications, these minimally invasive techniques may be a more acceptable treatment option," McGowan told Forbes. Side effects: There are fewer studies on the long-term side effects of gastric mucosal ablation, but they appear to be less severe than other procedures.Complications from surgical procedures such as gastric sleeve and gastric bypass These include infections, excessive bleeding, blood clots, stomach leaks, lung or breathing problems, hernias, vomiting, low blood pressure, and vitamin deficiencies. lap band Complications include nausea, vomiting, band erosion, obstruction of the outlet between the stomach and pouch, acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, enlargement of the pouch, and excess scar tissue around the band.of gastric balloon And that endoscopic sleeve gastroplastyAlthough this is another minimally invasive surgery, side effects include nausea, indigestion, constipation, acid reflux, bleeding, infection, abscesses, gastric leakage, lung collapse, blood clots in the lungs, and gas or air in the abdominal cavity.

Recovery time: Compared to gastric mucosal ablation, which takes an average of 55 minutes to complete and requires avoiding strenuous activity for 3 to 5 days afterwards, gastric sleeve takes 40-70 minutes to complete, bypass takes 2-3 hours, lap band takes Between 1 and 2 hours.the Recommendation After a lap band is placed, patients require a recovery period of 1 to 2 weeks before returning to work, while gastric sleeves and bypass require a recovery period of 2 to 4 weeks.Gastric balloon takes time 20～30 Insertion takes a few minutes and the recovery period is 1 to 3 days. ESG initiatives while It takes 1 to 3 hours to complete, and recovery takes 1 to 3 days.

Weight loss: The weight loss results with the gastric mucosal resection test were not significantly greater than with other methods.the patient usually loses 50%-60% Losing excess weight within the first 6 months of gastric sleeve 30% and 40% Weight loss occurs within the first six months of gastric bypass surgery, with patients losing 1 to 2 pounds per week after wearing the Lap Band.So this is 25-50 After six months, pounds.patient gets lost in surroundings 16.6% Of your total body weight within the first few months after undergoing ESG, 6% and 15% From the gastric balloon. important quotes "For patients who are unwilling or unable to undergo bariatric surgery or anti-obesity drugs such as Wegoby or Ozempic, it may be an additional option," Dr. McGowan said of gastric mucosal ablation in a statement. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> big number Billion. According to a recent study, this is the number of people who are obese around the world. the study Published in Lancet magazine. This includes 879 million adults and 159 million children.

