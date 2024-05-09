Health
New mRNA vaccine fights brain tumors in children by triggering attack from within
Brain tumors remain among the most difficult tumors to treat. Many chemotherapy treatments often do not respond to conventional treatments. cannot penetrate A protective barrier around the brain. Other treatments, such as radiation and surgery, can leave patients with lifelong sequelae. debilitating side effects.
As a result, brain tumors Leading causes of cancer-related deaths in children.Childhood brain tumors often do not respond to treatments developed for adults; this is probably because childhood brain tumors not very well researched Like brain tumors in adults. There is an urgent need to develop new treatments specific to children.
We have developed a new messenger RNA (mRNA) cancer vaccine. Newly published researchThis allows us to more effectively treat children with brain tumors and teach their immune systems to fight back.
How do cancer vaccines work?
of immune system It is a complex network of cells, tissues, and organs whose primary function is to continuously monitor the body for threats from foreign invaders, such as pathogens that can damage tissues and cause disease. This is accomplished by recognizing antigens or abnormal proteins or molecules on the pathogen. T cells that recognize these antigens seek out and destroy pathogens.
Your immune system also protects you from threats within your home. like cancer. Over time, cells undergo DNA damage from internal or external stressors, causing mutations. Proteins and molecules produced from mutated DNA look very different from what cells normally produce, so the immune system can recognize them as antigens. Cancer occurs when cells accumulate mutations that allow them to continue growing and dividing undetected by the immune system.
In 1991, scientists first tumor antigen, helps lay the framework for modern immunotherapy. Since then, researchers have identified many new tumor antigens, facilitating the development of cancer vaccines. Broadly speaking, cancer vaccines deliver tumor antigens into the body and teach the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells that present those antigens. Although all cancer vaccines work conceptually very similarly, each is very different It depends on how they develop and the number and combination of antigens they carry.
One of the biggest differences between cancer vaccines is how they are made. In some vaccines, protein fragment or peptide, a tumor antigen administered directly to the patient.Use of other vaccines Redesigned virus Express cancer antigens. Further complicating matters are vaccines that patients themselves own. Immune cells are collected and trained Recognize cancer antigens in the lab before being sent back to the patient.
There is currently a lot of excitement and attention to the development among researchers. mRNA-based cancer vaccines. While DNA is the blueprint for which proteins to make, mRNA is a copy of the blueprint that tells cells how to build those proteins. Researchers can therefore use mRNA to create blueprint copies of potential antigens.
mRNA cancer vaccine
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact focus on possibilities Using mRNA-based vaccines to stimulate the immune system and provide protection against the antigens they encode. But even before the pandemic, researchers had been exploring the use of mRNA vaccines to treat a variety of cancers.
our teamscientist's inside Brain tumor immunotherapy program University of Florida researchers have spent the past decade developing and optimizing mRNA vaccines to treat brain tumors.
Cancer vaccines are facing the following serious issues. One important hurdle is that these vaccines do not necessarily elicit an immune response strong enough to completely eradicate cancer. Furthermore, the tumor is not made up of her one type of cancer cells; A complex mixture of cancer cells Each harbors its own cocktail of mutations.
Our cancer vaccine aims to: address these issues In many ways.
First, they designed a vaccine using RNA from a patient's own cancer cells as a template for the mRNA within the nanoparticles.We also packaged cancer vaccines. Inside the nanoparticle It is made up of special lipids, or fat molecules. We maximized the amount of mRNA encapsulated within each nanoparticle. Sandwich them between lipid layers Like layers of onions. In this way, the mRNA molecules within the nanoparticles are more likely to produce enough tumor antigen from a patient's cancer to activate an immune response.
Also, instead of injecting nanoparticles directly into the skin, muscle, or tumor, as is common with many cancer therapeutic vaccines, our mRNA nanoparticles injected into the bloodstream. From there, they travel to organs throughout the body that participate in the immune response and teach the body to fight cancer. It turns out that by doing so, the immune system mounts a strong response almost immediately. Within 6 hours after vaccination, there is a significant increase in the amount of blood markers associated with immune activation.
Looking to the future
Our mRNA-based vaccine is currently in early-stage clinical trials to treat real-world brain tumor patients.
We have administered mRNA-based vaccines to 4 adult patients I have glioblastoma that has recurred after previous treatment. All patients survived several months longer than expected average survival at this advanced stage of the disease. By the end of the year, we plan to begin treating children with a type of brain tumor called pediatric high-grade glioma.
Importantly, mRNA vaccines can be developed to treat all types of cancer, including childhood brain tumors.our Pediatric Cancer Immunotherapy Initiative Focuses on developing new immune-based treatments for children suffering from cancer. After developing an mRNA vaccine against pediatric gliomas, researchers may expand to treat other types of childhood brain tumors, such as medulloblastoma, and potentially treat other types of cancer, such as skin and bone cancers. There is a gender.
We are hopeful that mRNA-based vaccines could potentially cure brain tumors in more children.
Christina von RoemeringAssistant Professor of Neurosurgery, University of Florida and John LigonAssistant Professor of Hematology, University of Florida
This article is republished from conversation Under Creative Commons License.read Original work.
