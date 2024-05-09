Opioid addiction treatment may provide relief for long-term coronavirus patients







The novel coronavirus infection has been a major public health issue for a long time. 37% Percentage of people who reported one or more long-term COVID symptoms within 3-6 months of COVID-19 diagnosis.

Symptoms of long-term COVID-19 infection may include brain fog, muscle fatigue, and cardiovascular and gastrointestinal problems. There is currently no universal treatment for long-term coronavirus infections, but a new discovery by researchers at the National Center for Neuroimmunology and Emerging Diseases (NCNED) at Griffith University suggests that the addiction drug naltrexone (NTX) The study suggests that this may alleviate people suffering from long-term COVID-19 infections. The research results were published in a magazine Frontiers of immunology. Continue reading below… A promising treatment for chronic fatigue This research is based on Previous research Study shows that patients with long-term COVID-19 infection have similar problems with immune cell ion channels as patients with chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis or ME/CFS. .

The pathogenesis of ME/CFS is associated with immune system dysfunction, reduced natural killer (NK) cell cytotoxic activity, impaired calcium mobilization, and transient receptor potential melastatin 3 (TRPM3) ion channel dysfunction. TRPM3 is a non-selective ion channel that is highly permeable to calcium ions and is widely expressed in the human body. The contribution of TRPM3 in regulating calcium ion homeostasis is essential for processes such as: cell signaling. TRP ion channels promote host-virus interactions through calcium ion regulation and may also promote viral pathogenesis. SARS-CoV-2 infection. Want more breaking news? apply technology network'Daily Newsletter. Get the latest science news delivered straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for free past research demonstrated the benefit of NTX as a pharmacological intervention for ME/CFS patients with studies showing that NTX restores TRPM3 function in NK cells. Given the association between ME/CFS and long-term coronavirus, researchers set out to examine impaired ion channel function in long-term coronavirus patients compared to ME/CFS. They also investigated the effects of naltrexone on these ion channels. What is naltrexone? Naltrexone is an FDA-approved opioid antagonist used to treat alcohol use disorder and opioid dependence. It is a μ-opioid receptor antagonist that overrides the inhibitory function of the TRPM3 ion channel.

This study confirmed impaired TRPM3 function in NK cells of long-term COVID-19 and ME/CFS patients. As a result, calcium signaling and cellular homeostasis are impaired in both diseases. These findings provide further evidence identifying similarities in TRPM3 ion channel dysfunction between ME/CFS and long-term corona patients. This study also reports for the first time that TRPM3 ion channel activity is restored in NK cells isolated from patients with long-term COVID-19 infection. in vitro Treatment with NTX promotes calcium influx into intracellular signaling pathways. writers state: “This study suggests NTX as a potential therapeutic intervention and TRPM3 as a therapeutic biomarker for post-COVID-19 symptoms.” NCNED is currently preparing to begin two clinical trials testing the efficacy of low-dose NTX. One is against long-term coronavirus and the other is against ME/CFS. This drug has shown promising results in restoring ion channel function in previous studies and anecdotal reports from patients. “We plan to conduct two clinical trials testing the efficacy of low-dose naltrexone, the first in long-corona patients and the second in ME/CFS patients for the first time.” Said Professor Sonya Marshall Gladysniksenior author and director of NCNED. “If these trials are successful, they could significantly improve the quality of life for countless people suffering from long-term COVID-19 and ME/CFS.” reference: Sasso EM, Muraki K, Eaton-Fitch N, other. Study of restoration of TRPM3 ion channel activity in post-COVID-19 conditions: potential drug therapy target. front immunol. 2024;15. Doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2024.1264702

This article is a re-edited version of the press release below. griffith university. Material has been edited for length and content.

