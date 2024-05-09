90% of U.S. adults over 20 are at risk for heart disease: new study





The majority of adults over the age of 20 meet the criteria for cardiovascular, renal and metabolic syndrome, putting them at risk of developing full-blown heart disease, according to a new report. the study. Last year, the American Heart Association recognized Cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, or CKM syndrome, is defined as “a health disorder characterized by poor health due to the association of heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and obesity.”Syndromes are classified into four types stepthe first is the accumulation of excess fat in the body, and the fourth is heart disease with or without kidney disease. In a study published on May 8, JAMA Network, researchers set out to determine how prevalent this condition is. They evaluated data from national surveys from 2011 to 2020 to determine an individual's stage of CKM syndrome. Approximately 11,000 adults aged 20 and older were included. Overall, nearly 90% of adults met criteria for a specific stage of CKM syndrome, including 15% for advanced stages. “We were really surprised that almost 90% of people met the criteria,” said study co-author Dr. Rahul Agarwal, a Boston-based fellow at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Ta. NBC News. “It was much higher than we would have expected in a database that included young adults.” Almost half of adults are in stage 2, meaning they have either high blood pressure, high triglycerides, kidney disease or type 2 diabetes, putting them at moderate risk of heart disease. The findings demonstrate the need for greater awareness of the connections between heart, metabolic and kidney health, and the need for early diagnosis of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, experts said. NBC News according to research “The main message from this study is that many common behaviors lead to lifelong disease accumulation, impacting quality of life and survival,” said New York City-based Director of Lipid Metabolism. said Robert Rosenson, MD. Mount Sinai Health System told news outlets.

