US begins long-term coronavirus clinical trial focusing on sleep and exercise





May 9, 2024 – The National Institutes of Health will soon begin clinical trials to find potential treatments for the condition. long coronavirusfocuses on sleep disorders, movement problems, and the so-called post-exercise fatigue. The trial plans to enroll more than 1,500 participants across 50 research sites to address some of the most common symptoms of long-term coronavirus infection. “When people are unable to get reliable sleep, are unable to exert energy, and feel unwell even when carrying out previously simple tasks, the physical and mental pain can lead to a feeling of complete helplessness. ,” said Walter J. Koroshetz, M.D., director of the center. NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke said in a statement. “We urgently need to find answers to help people get back on their feet as they battle the lingering effects of COVID-19.” The new trial will be part of the NIH's “Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery” initiative, known as “RECOVER.”After starting school In July 2023 In 4 trials, RECOVER added 8 featuresA nationwide trial examining all parts of the long-term coronavirus infection. RECOVER is part of a $1.15 billion nationwide program authorized by Congress in 2020 for the NIH to research and test long-term coronavirus treatments. The trial, which focuses on sleep disorders, will test two FDA-approved drugs currently used to treat people who have trouble staying awake during the day, known as hypersomnia. A trial will also be conducted to test whether melatonin, an over-the-counter supplement commonly used for sleep disorders, can help people suffering from long-term coronavirus-related sleep problems. Light therapy will also be tested. The trial, which addresses problems people have with exercise, focuses on so-called individualized cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, where patients experiment with exercise training, strength and flexibility training, education and social support. Another trial will look at structured pacing designed to help people with mobility issues identify, control and alleviate lingering coronavirus symptoms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/covid/news/20240509/nih-to-begin-long-covid-sleep-exercise-trials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos