Health
Why anger is bad for your heart
Anger is known to increase the risk of having a heart attack or stroke, but how anger increases the risk is not well understood.
A new study led by researchers at Columbia University suggests the link may lie in the body's blood vessels and arteries. The study found that a brief 8-minute bout of anger impairs the ability of blood vessels to dilate, raising the possibility that over time anger can cause long-term vascular damage, a precursor to atherosclerosis and hardening of the arteries. I discovered that. heart attack and stroke.
“This study provides a deeper understanding of the link between mental health and physical health and how even mild to moderate, short-term anger can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. ,'' said study leader Daichi Shinbo, a professor at Columbia University's Vagelos School of Medicine. College of Physicians and Surgeons.
“Identifying the link between anger and heart disease could lead to effective interventions for people at risk of heart attack and may also improve overall well-being.”
Negative emotions such as intense anger, anxiety, and sadness have been linked to increased risk of heart attack and stroke in previous studies, but how and why these emotions affect cardiovascular health Shinbo says there was not enough data on whether
In a new study from Columbia University, researchers recruited 280 healthy adults with no history of heart disease, stroke, or serious mental health conditions. The research team wanted to conduct the study in people without chronic conditions that affect vascular function and may make it more difficult to determine the impact of negative emotions on vascular health. said Shinbo.
Each participant was taken to a lab and randomly assigned to perform a validated task that induces anger, sadness, anxiety, or an emotionally neutral state for 8 minutes. Measures of blood pressure and vascular health were assessed before and after the task.
The researchers found that blood vessels in the angry group were less able to dilate in response to ischemia for up to 40 minutes after the emotional experience.
“The effects of this study were temporary,” Simbo said. “But I suspect that people who get angry a lot have accumulated damage in their blood vessels.”
No changes were observed for participants in the sad or anxious groups.
“What we learned is that not all negative emotions are the same,” Simbo says. “While the link between sadness and anxiety and negative cardiac outcomes may come from other mechanisms, these types of negative emotions may not be causing the vascular dysfunction seen when someone is angry. Not.”
Most of the study's participants were young and all healthy, so Shinbo hopes to repeat the study with older people who already have high blood pressure and diabetes, who are at higher risk of heart attack and stroke.
“We may be able to identify unknown biological pathways by which anger has such deleterious effects in people who are prone to anger,” he says.
To reduce cardiovascular health risks, Simbo says it may be important to contain your anger, stay as calm as possible, and find ways to manage your emotions before they explode.
“What this study shows is that anger is not harmless,” he says. “Everyone understands that we need to do something to help people with anger, whether it's cognitive behavioral therapy or other methods. Because, let's say plainly, anger is healthy. Because it’s bad for you.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cuimc.columbia.edu/news/why-anger-bad-your-heart
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Suna gathers university leaders to discuss rising anti-Semitism on campuses
- Why anger is bad for your heart
- Download TENOKE LOST KEY for free
- Little Kitty, big city review
- Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer on his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- UK voter verification: Boris Johnson turned away from the polls after forgetting his ID
- 2024 British Open Pool Championship | MOSCONI CAPTAINS SHAW AND WOODWARD SECURE OPENING WIN
- How much US aid goes to Ukraine?
- Heeramandi actor Shruti Sharma recalls breaking out in rashes while filming an intimate scene: 'It was so hard' | Web series
- Chicos Just Launched a Sale on Flowy Dresses, Comfy Sandals, and More
- Gift ideas for graduation season
- The earthquake was felt in Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, and Guadeloupe