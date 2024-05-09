Why anger is bad for your heart

Shinbo Daichi-kun. Photo: Jorg Mayer.

Anger is known to increase the risk of having a heart attack or stroke, but how anger increases the risk is not well understood.

A new study led by researchers at Columbia University suggests the link may lie in the body's blood vessels and arteries. The study found that a brief 8-minute bout of anger impairs the ability of blood vessels to dilate, raising the possibility that over time anger can cause long-term vascular damage, a precursor to atherosclerosis and hardening of the arteries. I discovered that. heart attack and stroke.

“This study provides a deeper understanding of the link between mental health and physical health and how even mild to moderate, short-term anger can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. ,'' said study leader Daichi Shinbo, a professor at Columbia University's Vagelos School of Medicine. College of Physicians and Surgeons.

“Identifying the link between anger and heart disease could lead to effective interventions for people at risk of heart attack and may also improve overall well-being.”

read the paper “A translational study of the acute effects of negative emotions on vascular endothelial health: Findings from a randomized controlled study.” was published May 1 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Negative emotions such as intense anger, anxiety, and sadness have been linked to increased risk of heart attack and stroke in previous studies, but how and why these emotions affect cardiovascular health Shinbo says there was not enough data on whether

In a new study from Columbia University, researchers recruited 280 healthy adults with no history of heart disease, stroke, or serious mental health conditions. The research team wanted to conduct the study in people without chronic conditions that affect vascular function and may make it more difficult to determine the impact of negative emotions on vascular health. said Shinbo.

Each participant was taken to a lab and randomly assigned to perform a validated task that induces anger, sadness, anxiety, or an emotionally neutral state for 8 minutes. Measures of blood pressure and vascular health were assessed before and after the task.

The researchers found that blood vessels in the angry group were less able to dilate in response to ischemia for up to 40 minutes after the emotional experience.

“The effects of this study were temporary,” Simbo said. “But I suspect that people who get angry a lot have accumulated damage in their blood vessels.”

No changes were observed for participants in the sad or anxious groups.

“What we learned is that not all negative emotions are the same,” Simbo says. “While the link between sadness and anxiety and negative cardiac outcomes may come from other mechanisms, these types of negative emotions may not be causing the vascular dysfunction seen when someone is angry. Not.”

Most of the study's participants were young and all healthy, so Shinbo hopes to repeat the study with older people who already have high blood pressure and diabetes, who are at higher risk of heart attack and stroke.

“We may be able to identify unknown biological pathways by which anger has such deleterious effects in people who are prone to anger,” he says.

To reduce cardiovascular health risks, Simbo says it may be important to contain your anger, stay as calm as possible, and find ways to manage your emotions before they explode.

“What this study shows is that anger is not harmless,” he says. “Everyone understands that we need to do something to help people with anger, whether it's cognitive behavioral therapy or other methods. Because, let's say plainly, anger is healthy. Because it’s bad for you.”