Stem cell injections in Mexico caused drug-resistant infections





Three patients develop symptoms that are difficult to treat Abscess bacteria Researchers reported an outbreak of infections after receiving embryonic stem cell injections in Mexico in 2022. Two men, one from Colorado and one from Arizona, were infected by donor embryonic stem cell injections for joint pain in Guadalajara, Mexico, and Baja California, said Dr. Minv H. Nguyen of National Jewish Health in Denver. reported. , and co-authors Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. A man in Arizona (Patient B) was receiving an injection for psoriatic arthritis in his right elbow. A Colorado man (Patient C) was receiving injections in both his knees for osteoarthritis and developed infections in both knees. “Historically, stem cell treatments have been associated with bacterial infections, and there is a known procedure-related infection risk associated with medical tourism,” Nguyen and co-authors wrote. “Healthcare providers and public health organizations need to be aware of the risks, including: M. abscess “Stem cell therapy-induced infections” are not approved by the FDA, they added. Before, colorado woman (Patient A) also received an intrathecal injection of donor embryonic stem cells to treat multiple sclerosis in Baja California, and also suffered a stroke. M. abscess infection. Researchers had access to the original isolates only from patients A and B, and upon whole-genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis, they found that the two core genomes were distinct from the known predominant circulating clones. “Given that the isolate identified from a patient treated at another clinic far away is a single clone, physicians and CDPHE [Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment] “We suspect a common source of infection for patients A and B, which could be the products, reagents, or equipment used,” Nguyen and co-authors said. The clinics in Baja California where patients A and B were treated were 267 miles apart. According to the CDC: M. abscess It is a distant relative of the bacteria that causes tuberculosis and leprosy. “People who have open wounds or who receive injections without proper skin disinfection may be at risk for infections such as: Mr. M is gone.” of the agency pointed out. Mycobacteria are present in water, soil, and dust and are known to contaminate pharmaceuticals and other medical products. M. abscess Nguyen and colleagues say the virus is inherently drug-resistant and multiplies rapidly, which could make it difficult to treat with antibiotics typically used to treat skin infections. Symptoms include fever, chills, and muscle pain. The Arthritis Foundation recommends caution when considering stem cell injections. “It is important to know that at this time, stem cell interventions are not approved by the FDA for any type of arthritis or joint damage. However, if you see advertisements for stem cell interventions or see celebrities using these interventions, it is important to know that “You may read articles about people receiving it,” they wrote in the publication. Consideration for patients. Clinics offering stem cell treatments in the United States and abroad often target vulnerable patients, suggesting that unproven treatments have the potential to treat chronic diseases and incurable conditions.Ann research by today's med page Last year, it was revealed that patients were being harmed by autologous stem cell injections sold as part of a “clinical trial.” As of March 28, the three patients are receiving ongoing treatment and no new infections have been confirmed. CDPHE attempted to contact the clinic that performed the stem cell injection but did not receive a response. Nguyen and colleagues say next steps include performing whole-genome sequencing on new samples from Patient C, sharing the information, and continuing to search for other cases. Sophie Putka He is a corporate and research writer for MedPage Today. Her work has appeared on Wall Street Journal, Discover, Business Insider, Inverse, Cannabis Wire, and more. She joined her MedPage Today in August 2021. to follow disclosure Mr. Nguyen reported financial relationships with Oregon Health & Science University. Co-authors have financial relationships with Insmed, RedHill Biopharma, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, AN2 Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, MannKind Corporation, Bugworks, Juvabis, Genentech, Pfizer, Otsuka, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Hyfe, Matinas Biopharma, Nob Hill Therapeutics, and Zambon. reported the relationship. Patient-Centered Outcomes Institute, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, FDA, NIH. Primary information Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report Source reference: Nguyen MH et al. “Potential Outbreak of Extrapulmonary Mycobacterium abscessus subsp. massiliense Infections from Mexican Stem Cell Therapy Clinics — Arizona and Colorado, 2022,” MMWR 2024; DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7318a3. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments are powered by Disqus.

