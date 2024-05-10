Is more fish oil supplements better?





(WNDU) – One in five Americans over the age of 60 takes fish oil supplements for a variety of health benefits, including improved heart, brain, eye, joint, and skin health. . However, despite these potential benefits, there have been concerns about the safety and effectiveness of fish oil supplements, especially at high doses. Fish Oil Supplements – Omega-3 fatty acids have long been touted and claimed to have health benefits, but their use is coming under scrutiny as research reveals risks to the potential benefits. “For people who already meet their recommended daily intake, there is no evidence that consuming more is better for bone health or reducing fractures. “Individuals should not be forced to consume more than their recommended intake,” he said. Erin Michos, associate professor of medicine; A 2021 study showed that consuming high doses of fish oil is associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation and stroke, especially in people taking statins. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on heart attacks and death. “Forty-six percent of Americans take supplements, but when we look at the data for calcium supplements and many other types of supplements and multivitamins, the cancer and cardiovascular effects are far from clear. Many, many patients take these supplements even though many well-conducted clinical trials have shown that they are no better than a placebo. You really need to talk to your doctor about whether you need it, review your dietary intake, and “make a concerted effort to stick to the recommended daily intake,” Michos said. It is important for consumers to understand that while omega-3 fatty acids are essential for overall health, they can also be obtained through a balanced diet rich in fish, nuts, and seeds. Copyright 2024 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wndu.com/2024/05/09/medical-moment-are-more-fish-oil-supplements-better/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos