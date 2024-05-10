Health
Can changes in Indian Ocean temperatures help predict dengue outbreaks? New paper finds link
Indian Ocean basin-wide index found to be associated with dengue fever epidemics in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres
Researchers have found a potential link between sea surface temperature anomalies in the Indian Ocean and the intensity of global dengue fever outbreaks, raising hopes for improved predictions of dengue outbreaks. . The forecast could give countries enough time to prepare and respond.
A new paper has been published in a journal science identified a specific indicator of mean sea surface temperature change across the tropical Indian Ocean, the Indian Ocean Basin-wide (IOBW) index. Studies have shown that this index is closely associated with dengue outbreaks in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.
read more: Dengue fever: Heavy rains in July 2023 caused outbreak across India
The association between Indian Ocean temperatures and dengue fever incidence may be due to the influence on regional temperatures through teleconnections, large-scale atmospheric patterns that transmit heat and moisture over long distances.
“Our study shows that the IOBW index significantly influences regional temperatures around the world, which in turn influences dengue transmission,” the researchers wrote in their paper.
Dengue fever is a viral infection that is transmitted by being bitten by an infected person. Aedes Mosquito species. Before 1970, severe outbreaks of dengue fever were reported in only nine countries; now it affects almost half of the world's population, with 100 million to 400 million people infected each year. It is estimated that
Early warning systems can help public health officials predict and prepare for dengue outbreaks. Temperature and rainfall have previously been linked to infectious diseases, but their lead times are only about two weeks to three months, the researchers noted.
The researchers collected the total number of annual dengue cases reported from 46 Southeast Asian countries and the United States over a 30-year period from 1990 to 2019.
They also looked at dengue cases reported monthly from 24 countries over a six-year period from 2014 to 2019. We then analyzed how global climate patterns influenced the seasonal and annual scale of dengue outbreaks.
read more: El Niño effect: dengue cases increase globally
IOBW has emerged as an important indicator for predicting the scale and timing of dengue epidemics in countries.
In the Northern Hemisphere, dengue fever peaks from July to October, and in the Southern Hemisphere from February to April, both of which are summer months.
Additionally, the amplitude of dengue incidence was higher when the index was positive and lower when the index was negative.
Additionally, the annual incidence of dengue fever is correlated with the IOBW index in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.
These initial findings suggested that this index may be a potential indicator for predicting the interannual and seasonal scale of global dengue epidemics.
However, the researchers added that the IOBW index's association with the Southern Hemisphere is stronger than its association with the Northern Hemisphere. This index has a more pronounced effect on temperatures in tropical regions. Brazil, for example, has one of the highest burdens of dengue fever in the Southern Hemisphere.
read more: Will climate change influence the trajectory of dengue fever in India?
Although promising, the researchers stressed that more data are needed to establish a causal relationship. This means that IOBW influences regional temperature changes and the consequent increase in dengue fever incidence in other countries.
They also acknowledge that the study has some limitations. For example, the team could not fully assess his IOBW index because annual and monthly case reports are not published in some countries.
This study did not take into account other factors that may influence dengue transmission, such as vector control, social and economic factors, and local herd immunity.
“Future research should focus on incorporating other potential factors and establishing a comprehensive set of indicators for a dengue early warning system,” the researchers said in the study. ing.
We are your voice. you supported us. Together, we build independent, trustworthy and fearless journalism. You can further support us by making a donation. This means a lot to our ability to bring you news, perspectives and analysis from the field, and to make a difference together.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/world/can-changes-in-indian-ocean-temperatures-help-predict-dengue-outbreaks-new-paper-finds-links-96071
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can changes in Indian Ocean temperatures help predict dengue outbreaks? New paper finds link
- The stage is set for the big PM roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10
- Woe to Rishi Sunak, leader of a broken Conservative party
- When Rashmika Mandanna protested to work with Salman Khan in a Bollywood film
- Cardi B defends not knowing Met Gala dress designer's 'complicated' name after backlash
- Xi Jinping returns home with a series of European agreements
- Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson and Jon Stewart to Introduce New Podcasts in Early June
- 3-on-3 professional hockey league coming to North America this fall with a $30 million salary cap
- Engineering, Entertainment, Bollywood
- The Dow Jones appears for the 7th consecutive day as the S&P 500 rises above 5,200
- The Bollywood actor is excited to team up with Kamal and Mani on Thug Life | Latest Telugu Cinema News | Movie reviews
- Virginia Men's Tennis | Virginia hosts South Carolina in Super Regional on Friday