What's making this year's seasonal allergy season even worse?





LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're feeling like your allergies are getting worse this season, you're not alone. Many people have been influenced by me, including Mary McIver and Debra Perdue. “This was the worst year ever. I've been here 44 years,” McIver said. “The allergies that people are experiencing now are different than ever before.” They both say their allergy symptoms are on another level this season. “My symptoms were so bad that I had to go to the doctor for the first time,” McIver told me. She said it started with sneezing, a runny nose and a scratchy throat, leading to a wheezing cough. “I can't stop coughing,” she explained. “You have to wear a mask every time you go out. That's really bad.” Doctors across the valley say this is one of the worst seasons on record. As pollen levels rise, the number of cases is increasing significantly. “This season and last season are the worst on record,” said Dr. Jason Barek of the Allergy and Asthma Center. He said: “The amount and severity of disease is definitely increasing.” On average, Barek said he sees about 30 to 50 patients a day. He is seeing about eight additional patients each day this season. “We had a lot of snow and rainfall, so plants need two things: water and sun,” Barek told me. “We get a lot of sun, so we throw in a lot of water and we head off to the races with some pollen.” He also said recent strong winds have contributed to the increase in allergies. “I don't remember the wind being this strong.” What can I do to reduce seasonal allergy symptoms? Get tested by an allergist.

Allergy vaccinations provide relief from symptoms for 3 to 5 years.

Nasal drops and oral medications can also help improve symptoms.

Try to do your activities early in the day when there is less pollen in the air.

Please be sure to close the windows.

Please replace the air filter. As for McIver and Purdue, they say allergy season is over.

“All day long people are sneezing and coughing and we know it's allergies,” Perdue said. “I'm taking allergy medicine, but it's not working.”

