Oral rinses hold promise for early detection of stomach cancer





A simple mouth rinse may help early detect stomach cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer death worldwide, according to a study to be presented at Digestive Disease Week.® (DDW) 2024. In the world of cancer, even if a patient is discovered after the disease has developed, it is a little too late. The ideal time to try to prevent cancer is when you are about to get cancer. We were able to identify people who had pre-cancerous conditions. As a screening and prevention tool, it has great potential. ”

Dr. Shruti Reddy Perati, author, general surgery resident, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Researchers analyzed bacterial samples taken from the mouths of 98 patients scheduled for endoscopy. Of these, 30 were known to have gastric cancer, 30 had precancerous gastric disease, and 38 healthy controls were included. They found distinct differences between the oral microbiome of the healthy group compared to cancer patients and pre-cancer patients. It was also discovered that there was little difference between samples from pre-cancer and cancer patients, suggesting that microbiome changes occur as soon as the stomach environment begins to change, potentially leading to cancer. It was suggested that there is. “We know that the oral microbiome and the stomach microbiome are connected, and by knowing what kind of bugs are in the mouth, we can understand what the stomach environment is like,” Perati said. . “This has major implications that could lead to practice-changing tests and guidelines.” The results of this study suggest that oral bacteria alone may serve as a biomarker for gastric cancer risk. Based on their findings, the authors developed a model of 13 bacterial genera representing the most significant differences between controls and cancer and precancerous patients. “There are no formal screening guidelines for gastric cancer in the United States, and more than half of gastric cancer patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage,” Perati said. The researchers plan to conduct a large-scale study at multiple institutions to make their findings generalizable to a larger population. “Even in a small cohort, we were able to see some clear differences, and we believe these results are very encouraging,” Perati said. DDW presentation details Dr. Perati will present data from the study “Oral Microbiome Characteristics as Potential Biomarkers for Gastric Cancer Risk Assessment” Abstract 949 on Monday, May 20th at 4:15pm EDT . Please see below for details on the featured research and the featured researcher's availability schedule. www.ddw.org/press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240509/Oral-rinse-shows-promise-in-early-detection-of-gastric-cancer.aspx

