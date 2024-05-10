White House rules on synthetic DNA reduce risk of man-made pandemic

Previously, if researchers wanted to study a particular strand of DNA or RNA, they had to go through the laborious process of inducing bacteria to produce it in the lab.

That is no longer the case. These days, you can send your DNA or RNA order to a synthetic biology laboratory, where they can print out your gene sequence. This is a great technology that pairs well with other exciting new biological technologies.Next generation just released Google's alpha fold AI makes it possible to predict how much of a DNA sequence will fold into a protein. Synthetic biology allows us to actually build proteins that are identified as promising.

It's hard to exaggerate The potential of synthetic biology. Medical innovation is slow and laborious, but as the desired sequences become cheaper to manufacture, incredible new things become possible.add A.I. And we have the ability to make biology faster, more powerful, and more personalized.

But there is one possibility that has many of the biggest players in the synthetic biology field nervous. That means the incredible potential of their technology can be channeled to destructive ends.

After all, the ability to print arbitrary DNA or RNA sequences could theoretically be used to reintroduce dangerous extinct viruses like smallpox into the world (although for us Fortunately, the variola virus difficult to assemble) or manufacturing a virus that causes an entirely new pandemic.it is Classic dual-use technology: Synthetic DNA makes biological research much easier, but it also makes biological warfare much easier.

That's why, Last week's presidential order, of Biden administration has announced a new framework for synthetic biology that should make synthetic biology safer and benefit companies that act responsibly. This new policy has received little attention, but it has the potential to become a big problem. It rewards companies for responsibly working on powerful new technologies while quietly reducing the risk of catastrophe.

Doing synthetic biology right

To tell north korea, or a terrorist group wants to dabble in biological warfare. Unfortunately, it is currently possible to request a dangerous virus and have it delivered to you.

There is an easy way to prevent this from happening. Companies fulfilling these requests simply check the orders they receive to ensure they are not sending anything on a short list of potential biological weapons.And until now almost no regulations Many of the synthetic biology companies, many of the leaders in the field, were doing this voluntarily. Why the extra effort? That's because they, like us, want to avoid a pandemic, and that a technology that has the power to profoundly change the world for the better can be set back for generations by a single malicious use. Because I was afraid of causing this.

“It would be great if we got an Ebola mandate from the CDC in Atlanta,” James Diggans, director of data science and biosecurity at Twist Bioscience, told me. last year. “But if we were given an order to ship Ebola to North Korea, we would not do it.”

However, not all DNA synthesis companies verify the origin of orders or whether the sequences they are asked to print are dangerous. You can save some money by cutting corners, and some companies do.

So, as I wrote, large synthetic biology companies are in the unusual position of asking the federal government for patience. add some regulations. There is a bill under consideration in meeting, Act on securing gene synthesis methods, etc.But we are not moving forward.

Last week's White House executive order reinforces some of those rifts. This encourages businesses to adopt customer awareness (see who is ordering) and order awareness (see what they are ordering and whether they are ordering) (required) (No, but requires a parliamentary vote). Dangerous Restricted Sequence) Policy.

Importantly, we are directing anyone ordering synthetic DNA with federal research funding to do so from companies that follow these guidelines: “Federal research funding agencies require recipients of federal research and development funds to procure synthetic nucleic acids only from providers that implement these best practices.”

That's amazing. The US federal government is Largest funder of biological research so far. If all of this research funding were to go only to compliant companies, companies in this space would have a significant financial incentive to quickly achieve compliance.

A meaningful first step

I hope Congress will continue this effort. Ideally, screening requirements would be mandatory, and Congress has also proposed creating a database of sequences of concern that DNA synthesis companies could reference. But while Congress figures out the best approach, this executive order alone should significantly change the economic incentives surrounding testing.

I want to stress again: Synthetic biology is great, and no one in the White House, Congress, or biosecurity experts I've talked to about synthetic screening is trying to slow it down. not. But some smart regulation would not only save lives, but reward companies that have voluntarily done the right thing for years. This is a victory for the administration and many others who have worked tirelessly to establish a framework for synthetic DNA screening proactively rather than in response to a catastrophe, and deserves to be celebrated.

