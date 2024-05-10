Mobile teams bring coronavirus vaccines to rural Sierra Leone





COVID-19 vaccination rates remain low in many African countries, often because it is difficult to provide access to vaccines in remote areas. A new international research project has shown that a mobile vaccination team intervention in Sierra Leone is an effective way to increase vaccination uptake among rural people.

Madison Levine, a doctoral student in the College of Agricultural and Consumer Economics (ACE), part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, worked on the project as a field research assistant. participated in. . She was a co-author of her research paper published in Nature and shared her experience overseeing the implementation of the project. “I was organizing the fieldwork, coordinating communications, and training everyone. Of course, everything was approved by the principal investigator, but I made the field plan and all routes had deadlines. If there was a problem, I helped out.''I went to as many villages as I could because there were problems,'' Levine said. “It was difficult because we had to go to a very remote area.We had a car for the project, but there were some places we couldn’t go to by car, so we had to travel a lot by motorbike, and sometimes we had to go by car. “There were times when we had to go.”The health worker who was with us carried the vaccine in an icebox. ” Levine holds a master's degree in international development economics from the University of San Francisco and worked in Sierra Leone for several years before conducting the COVID-19 project. At the University of Illinois, her advisors are ACE professors Hope Michelson and Sarah Janzen. The study was carried out by a joint team from the Center for International Growth, the University of Oxford, Yale University and Wageningen University, in collaboration with Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) and the international non-governmental organization Concern Worldwide. Sierra Leone's Ministry of Health operates a network of peripheral health facilities, but many Sierra Leoneans live far from these facilities, requiring an average journey of 3.5 hours each way to reach vaccination centers. is. The study included 150 rural communities in Sierra Leone located more than 8 miles from health facilities, and the intervention took place over several days. “First, a team of community action participants will talk to the village leadership. Once the leadership approves, the team will hold a public meeting where they will talk about the effectiveness of the vaccine and address any concerns. File a report People were queuing up to get vaccinated at a small clinic with several tables of medical supplies, the Ministry of Health said. All teams included local people who spoke the language of the village, which helped build trust,'' Levine said. “The vast majority of the community welcomed our team. These very small villages were used to being preempted by the big cities, and we were happy to reach out to them. Only two villages declined to participate. We had to respect that.” The study found that immunization rates increased by about 26% in the villages tested. In addition, people traveling nearby also stopped to get vaccinated, further increasing vaccination rates. The average cost was approximately $33 per person, making it a very cost-effective intervention. Levine said that while there is some misinformation and vaccine hesitancy, the biggest hurdle is access to the vaccine. “This project clearly shows that it is possible to reach people in a cost-effective way, even in the most remote areas. For example, the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be received for free. There needs to be a process in place to distribute it. Properly budgeted and well-organized shows the capacity of people and, hopefully, the future of global health. I hope it opens the door to intervention.” The paper “Last-mile delivery increases vaccine uptake in Sierra Leone'' Nature.

