Colon cancer incidence triples among teenagers

This week, the appeal extended to adolescents, with researchers reporting that colorectal cancer rates among children ages 10 to 14 and teens ages 15 to 19 have risen by 500% and 333%, respectively, over 20 years. News has been announced.

“Colorectal cancer is no longer thought of as a disease only for the elderly,” lead researcher Dr. Islam Mohamed, an internal medicine resident at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, wrote in the paper. press release About the findings using 22 years of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figures were shared as part of Mr. Mohammed's preparation for his presentation. Digestive Disease Weeka gastroenterology industry gathering starting May 18th.

In addition to the findings for children and teens, the data showed a 185% increase in colorectal cancer among young adults ages 20 to 24.

It is important to note that despite the alarmingly high percentage, the actual number is still very low. In 2020, only 0.6 children aged 10 to 14 were diagnosed per 100,000 people, compared to 0.1 per 100,000 in 1999. Diagnoses among teens ages 15 to 19 increased from 0.6 to 5. It increased from 3 to 1.3 per 100,000 people, and from 0.7 to 2 per 100,000 in the young adult group.

“We don't want to create hysteria over this. This is not about 'take your kids to the gastroenterologist,'” said Dr. John Marshall, the U.S. government's chief medical consultant. Stated. Colorectal Cancer Alliancewhich offers free screening tools and other resources, says: luck. “It became the beginning of a drumbeat because it was unheard of or very unusual.”

Rather, he sees this data as part of an important overall change in these cancers in younger people and evidence of a “trend that hasn't stopped with the 20-year-old generation.”

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years, and when I first started, there were no people under 50,” he says. “Over the last 20 years, we've seen this change where half of our clinics are under 50, and part of that is we've got a very young population, and we don't like that. '' Marshall, director of Georgetown University's Roush Gastrointestinal Cancer Treatment Center, said he currently treats patients as young as 15 and a 17-year-old who died before graduating from high school. He also advises pediatric oncologists who treat young people with colon cancer at children's hospitals.

Why did this happen?

“We really don't know,” Marshall said.

In general, known genetic risk factors for the disease include a family history of inflammatory bowel disease or colorectal cancer, while modifiable risk factors include obesity, smoking, alcohol intake, and low fiber This includes dietary intake, processed meat intake, sugar intake, etc. Sugary drinks, high fat, and perhaps a sedentary lifestyle.

But Marshall says of very young people: We can't detect genetic exposure or inheritance because people don't have a family history. ” He further added that the key assumption is that, as humans, “we have done something to change the way we think.” microbiome…I tell my patients that the gastrointestinal tract is like the soil inside our bodies with bacteria living in it…It’s like a rainforest that needs diversity to be healthy. ” Marshall suspects that we may have done something to radically change our “microbial mix,” such as chemical exposure or “permanence.” micro plastic” or “not playing outside” considers an “interesting parallel” with a possible link to an increase in peanut allergies.

He said the medical community had historically not investigated microbiome balance because it was thought to be unimportant, but now “this research is being done because it's urgent and we can't afford to leave it alone.” A lot of energy is being put into it.”

Signs and Symptoms – How to Get Children to Share Details

The signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer are the same in children and teens as in adults, the most common being changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, signs of iron deficiency anemia, and rectal bleeding. “Of course, if a child bleeds, there will be an immediate flare-up,” Marshall said.

The key is how to get children and teens to report details of their body functions to their parents.

“I think one of the things we need to achieve as a society is probably increase our comfort level among family and friends about this issue. But that's a big question,” he says.

In the meantime, please share this information with your child. “You can’t start with, ‘Did you just have diarrhea?’ It’s too embarrassing and embarrassing.” barbara greenbergsays a psychologist in Connecticut who specializes in treating adolescents. luck. “First, show them an article or TikTok that talks about their symptoms, and then talk about it. You don't have to ask them about their bodily functions. And if they're bleeding, they'll be relieved.”

