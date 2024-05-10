Health
Colon cancer incidence triples among teenagers
This week, the appeal extended to adolescents, with researchers reporting that colorectal cancer rates among children ages 10 to 14 and teens ages 15 to 19 have risen by 500% and 333%, respectively, over 20 years. News has been announced.
“Colorectal cancer is no longer thought of as a disease only for the elderly,” lead researcher Dr. Islam Mohamed, an internal medicine resident at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, wrote in the paper. press release About the findings using 22 years of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figures were shared as part of Mr. Mohammed's preparation for his presentation. Digestive Disease Weeka gastroenterology industry gathering starting May 18th.
In addition to the findings for children and teens, the data showed a 185% increase in colorectal cancer among young adults ages 20 to 24.
It is important to note that despite the alarmingly high percentage, the actual number is still very low. In 2020, only 0.6 children aged 10 to 14 were diagnosed per 100,000 people, compared to 0.1 per 100,000 in 1999. Diagnoses among teens ages 15 to 19 increased from 0.6 to 5. It increased from 3 to 1.3 per 100,000 people, and from 0.7 to 2 per 100,000 in the young adult group.
“We don't want to create hysteria over this. This is not about 'take your kids to the gastroenterologist,'” said Dr. John Marshall, the U.S. government's chief medical consultant. Stated. Colorectal Cancer Alliancewhich offers free screening tools and other resources, says: luck. “It became the beginning of a drumbeat because it was unheard of or very unusual.”
Rather, he sees this data as part of an important overall change in these cancers in younger people and evidence of a “trend that hasn't stopped with the 20-year-old generation.”
“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years, and when I first started, there were no people under 50,” he says. “Over the last 20 years, we've seen this change where half of our clinics are under 50, and part of that is we've got a very young population, and we don't like that. '' Marshall, director of Georgetown University's Roush Gastrointestinal Cancer Treatment Center, said he currently treats patients as young as 15 and a 17-year-old who died before graduating from high school. He also advises pediatric oncologists who treat young people with colon cancer at children's hospitals.
Why did this happen?
“We really don't know,” Marshall said.
In general, known genetic risk factors for the disease include a family history of inflammatory bowel disease or colorectal cancer, while modifiable risk factors include obesity, smoking, alcohol intake, and low fiber This includes dietary intake, processed meat intake, sugar intake, etc. Sugary drinks, high fat, and perhaps a sedentary lifestyle.
But Marshall says of very young people: We can't detect genetic exposure or inheritance because people don't have a family history. ” He further added that the key assumption is that, as humans, “we have done something to change the way we think.” microbiome…I tell my patients that the gastrointestinal tract is like the soil inside our bodies with bacteria living in it…It’s like a rainforest that needs diversity to be healthy. ” Marshall suspects that we may have done something to radically change our “microbial mix,” such as chemical exposure or “permanence.” micro plastic” or “not playing outside” considers an “interesting parallel” with a possible link to an increase in peanut allergies.
He said the medical community had historically not investigated microbiome balance because it was thought to be unimportant, but now “this research is being done because it's urgent and we can't afford to leave it alone.” A lot of energy is being put into it.”
Signs and Symptoms – How to Get Children to Share Details
The signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer are the same in children and teens as in adults, the most common being changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, signs of iron deficiency anemia, and rectal bleeding. “Of course, if a child bleeds, there will be an immediate flare-up,” Marshall said.
The key is how to get children and teens to report details of their body functions to their parents.
“I think one of the things we need to achieve as a society is probably increase our comfort level among family and friends about this issue. But that's a big question,” he says.
In the meantime, please share this information with your child. “You can’t start with, ‘Did you just have diarrhea?’ It’s too embarrassing and embarrassing.” barbara greenbergsays a psychologist in Connecticut who specializes in treating adolescents. luck. “First, show them an article or TikTok that talks about their symptoms, and then talk about it. You don't have to ask them about their bodily functions. And if they're bleeding, they'll be relieved.”
Learn more about children's health:
|
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/well/2024/05/10/colorectal-cancer-cases-tripled-in-teens/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi attends dinner with President Biden
- The state or state-sponsored actor was behind a BC government cyberattack
- Meet the first graduate of Edessa Fashion School
- Iridium-sprinkled manganese: a breakthrough in green hydrogen production
- Colon cancer incidence triples among teenagers
- Xi Jinping: China and Hungary “have always been friends”
- U.S. says Israel's use of U.S. weapons likely violated international law, but evidence is incomplete
- Discovery weeks: Bollywood dance session!
- Kasatkina and Zabiiako's vlog captures tennis reality
- Apple revamps Siri to catch up with chatbot competitors
- PGA records 94 seismic storms on Mount Lewutolok
- What to remember from the 15th day of Donald Trump's secret trial