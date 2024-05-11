Chronic wasting disease discovered in California





Read this article in Spanish here. According to the news release Chronic wasting disease has been detected in deer in California, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). On May 6, the department received confirmation that samples taken from two deer in Madera and Inyo counties tested positive. The cause of death in Madera County is unknown, but a deer in Inyo County was found dead after a vehicle collision. Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological disease of cervids, including deer, elk and elk, and has been detected in free-ranging cervids in 34 provinces and five provinces in Canada. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease can affect animals of any age and is fatal to animals. There is no cure or vaccine. The CDFW website states that the disease is caused by an infectious prion. Prions are misfolded proteins that cause spongiform encephalopathy, a brain disease that burrows into tissues and causes dysfunction in infected organs. Although there appears to be no known link between chronic wasting disease and human disease, similar animal prion diseases, bovine spongiform encephalopathy and bovine mad cow disease, have been shown to be fatal to humans after ingesting infected beef. believed to be associated with disease. CDFW has monitored California's elk and deer populations for chronic wasting disease through lymph node sampling and testing since 2000, testing more than 6,500 deer and elk. Since 2018, the agency has been working with hunters, taxidermists and meat processors to increase monitoring efforts. Clinical signs of the disease in infected animals include progressive weight loss, clumsy movements, lack of coordination, lethargy, drooling, excessive thirst and urination, and behavioral changes. Once these symptoms develop, they can quickly lead to death. CDFW believes the disease has been present in California for some time, as the incubation period can range from months to years. Infectious prions can be excreted in the urine, feces, and saliva before an infected animal shows any signs of illness. The carcasses and tissues of infected animals, especially the brain, spinal cord, and lymph nodes, contain infectious prions that can spread the disease if left untreated. “Infected animals can excrete infectious prions before clinical symptoms appear, and these prions can persist in the environment for years, so once introduced, it is difficult to prevent or control the spread. “It makes it very difficult to do things like that,” said Dr. Brandon Munk, CDFW wildlife veterinarian and supervisor. Chronic wasting disease surveillance and response efforts. “The public can help reduce the spread of chronic wasting disease by reporting any signs of disease in deer or elk populations. Hunters should strongly consider testing harvested deer and elk. According to the Cleveland Clinic, several testing methods are available, including blood tests and brain tissue tests. Animals can be tested at: CDFW sampling station, Participating taxidermists or meat processor. The closest sample station to San Benito County is in Paterson and the closest participating taxidermy/meat processor is in Fremont. CDFW continues to provide public assistance and education through surveillance, response, long-term management plans, and a “Waste No Time” campaign to limit the spread. To report contact with a sick deer or elk Reporting wildlife mortality. I need your strength. Support local nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website reporting on San Benito County. Our team serves this community and provides important and accurate information to other residents. Producing local news is expensive, but it's community support that keeps the news flowing.Please think about it Benitolink support, San Benito County Public Service, Nonprofit News.

