Health
What you need to know about tick-borne diseases
Keep an eye out for the smaller deer ticks that come with warmer spring weather and carry more. lyme disease.
They also transmit potentially serious diseases similar to malaria. Babesiosis The disease has spread significantly across the Northeast and Midwest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For example, babesiosis cases increased by 1,602% in Vermont and 1,422% in Maine from 2011 to 2019.
That's not all. Deer ticks increasingly carry the following infectious diseases: Poisant virus, CDC says As a result, from 2004 to 2022, 267 people were hospitalized and 36 people died. In fact, 10% of severe cases of this disease are fatal.
With deer ticks emerging as a larval, almost invisible stage (think about the size of a poppy seed), Northeastern University tick scientists say it's more important than ever for humans to prevent ticks. states that it is important. understand all diseases Infectious diseases carried by arthropods and how to prevent them.
What is babesiosis?
“The weather is warming. Deer ticks are coming out of fallen leaves. And they're hungry for a blood meal,” he says. Constantine Takacusassistant professor of biology at Northeastern University.
Many people are familiar with Lyme disease, which is transmitted through the bite of a deer tick that carries a type of bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes a rash, flu-like symptoms, and muscle pain. etc. may cause.
Few people know about babesiosis. CDC investigation Significant increases occurred across New England, but smaller increases were observed in New Jersey and New York. In the Upper Midwest, cases also spike during the hot summer months.
Like Lyme, babesiosis is transmitted through the bite of the black-footed deer tick.
But unlike Lyme disease, babesiosis is caused by the parasite Babesia microti, which infects red blood cells, says Takacus, who studies Borrelia burgdorferi in his lab at Northeastern University.
“It's distantly related to the malaria parasite,” Takacus says.
Not all people with babesiosis have symptoms, but symptoms may appear in: Fever, muscle pain, joint pain, headache, chills, sweating.
According to the CDC, older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and people without spleens are at higher risk of developing severe and potentially fatal cases, including kidney failure, low platelet counts, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It is said to be the highest.
Lyme disease is treated with the antibiotic doxycycline, while treatment for babesiosis includes a combination of antibiotics, such as azithromycin and atovaquone.
What is Poissant?
Powassan virus is exactly what it sounds like, Takacs said.
It is a member of the Flaviviridae family and is closely related to the mosquito-borne diseases dengue fever, Zika virus, yellow fever and West Nile virus, Takacus said.
The CDC says infections are on the rise, but the numbers are low. 2023 44 items — compared to Lyme disease, which is presumed to be contagious. tens of thousands number of people each year. Powassan cases were reported in 11 states, including six New England states, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Initial symptoms of Powassan appear one week to a month after the tick bite and include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness, but in more severe cases, it can cause encephalitis or meningitis. says the CDC.
Federal health agencies say about half of those who survive severe cases of Powassan have long-term health problems such as headaches and memory problems.
There is no cure. Treatment consists of rest, hydration, and in severe cases, intravenous fluids.
How do ticks transmit so many different pathogens?
Bacteria, parasites, viruses — how can one tiny tick carry so many different pathogens?
“The main reason is that they feed on blood. It's easy for them to pick up anything bloodborne from the host animal,” Takacus says.
“And if those microbes can survive inside the tick until the next feeding, all of a sudden an infection occurs.”
Like mosquitoes, he says, ticks pierce the surface of the skin and suck blood.
“All animals have evolved to protect themselves externally. But when pathogens enter the bloodstream, our defenses are weakened. Spreading through the blood is better than spreading through solid tissue. It's more efficient than spreading it out.”
Prevention of tick-borne diseases
The CDC advises caution when traveling to areas where tick-borne diseases are common and to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants whenever possible.
of Federal health agencies have issued instructions Learn how to spray your clothing with a product containing 0.5% permethrin, an insecticide, and how to perform a tick check.
Because ticks live in grassy, grassy, and wooded areas, the CDC recommends staying in the center of trails and showering immediately after going outdoors.
If you become ill, talk to your health care provider about ordering the appropriate tests to determine if you have a tick-borne illness.
Blood tests for Lyme disease, babesiosis, and Powassan are available, but results take time, so medical professionals often prescribe treatment based on clinical judgment.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.northeastern.edu/2024/05/10/tick-diseases-babesiosis-powassan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Heat pumps provide significant savings for American families
- Harvard University scientists collaborate with Google to release the most detailed brain map ever
- What you need to know about tick-borne diseases
- Actor Kunle Afolayan builds a new 'villa' for his 81-year-old mother
- Xi leaves Budapest after state visit to Hungary-Xinhua
- CROOKSTON BOYS TENNIS SAILS PAST PERHAM AND EGF
- Sam Rubin, Beloved Los Angeles Entertainment Presenter and Interviewer, Dies at 64
- Google Wi-Fi and Verizon Fios
- PA demands release of Imran, his wife and May 9 suspects – Journal
- Trump says son Barron advises him on politics: 'He's a smart man'
- Arsari Tambang builds tin factory to support swallowing program
- Hollywood stars showcased their brands at Michael Sugar's debut