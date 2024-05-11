What you need to know about tick-borne diseases

You've probably heard of Lyme disease.Did you know that deer ticks, like the one pictured here, can also carry babesiosis, a disease like malaria, and the potentially deadly Powassan virus? Getty Images

Keep an eye out for the smaller deer ticks that come with warmer spring weather and carry more. lyme disease.

They also transmit potentially serious diseases similar to malaria. Babesiosis The disease has spread significantly across the Northeast and Midwest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For example, babesiosis cases increased by 1,602% in Vermont and 1,422% in Maine from 2011 to 2019.

That's not all. Deer ticks increasingly carry the following infectious diseases: Poisant virus, CDC says As a result, from 2004 to 2022, 267 people were hospitalized and 36 people died. In fact, 10% of severe cases of this disease are fatal.

“Deer ticks are coming out of the leaf litter,” she says, “and they're hungry.” Constantine Takacus, assistant professor of biology at Northeastern University.Photo by Matthew Moduno/Northeastern University

With deer ticks emerging as a larval, almost invisible stage (think about the size of a poppy seed), Northeastern University tick scientists say it's more important than ever for humans to prevent ticks. states that it is important. understand all diseases Infectious diseases carried by arthropods and how to prevent them.

What is babesiosis?

“The weather is warming. Deer ticks are coming out of fallen leaves. And they're hungry for a blood meal,” he says. Constantine Takacusassistant professor of biology at Northeastern University.

Many people are familiar with Lyme disease, which is transmitted through the bite of a deer tick that carries a type of bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes a rash, flu-like symptoms, and muscle pain. etc. may cause.

Few people know about babesiosis. CDC investigation Significant increases occurred across New England, but smaller increases were observed in New Jersey and New York. In the Upper Midwest, cases also spike during the hot summer months.

Like Lyme, babesiosis is transmitted through the bite of the black-footed deer tick.