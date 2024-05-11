Want to know how healthy you really are? Take the VO2 Max test





“Know your own VO” 2 Max is extremely important for high-level athletes, desk jockeys, and everyone in between, says the health and wellness expert robin cook. “Not only is this a great way to understand your health status, but it's also a good indicator of long-term health and disease prevention. It can increase productivity, workplace satisfaction, and the other benefits of exercise. Because employee health has become more important to companies due to its important mental and physical benefits, some health insurance companies have instituted VO. 2 Employers want to know if their employees are firing on all cylinders, so they're conducting maximum testing as part of their annual evaluations, and will continue to do so for a long time to come. ” “This test is like actually looking at your true health. You can see beyond your muscles and bench personal records,” says the fitness guru. phil hilton, I recently took the test to find out what all the fuss is about. “I run, I lift, and I always wonder: How healthy am I? This test gives me that visibility. When you're doing cardio, your score really motivates you. It becomes very clear when you have actual goals and heart rate zones.” What does VO do? 2 Do you need maximum testing? You've probably seen photos of professional athletes on treadmills with oxygen masks over their faces, gasping for breath. Once you get past the notion that this is only for professional athletes, the actual test is quite simple. It can be done by anyone with some ability and does not require running, it can also be done by cycling on a bicycle or walking on an inclined treadmill, limited by orthopedic issues. It is not. The treadmill is the most common way to perform the test. He begins by jogging for 3 minutes on a treadmill at a pace of 7 km/h, then increases his speed by 1 km/h every minute until he can no longer continue. The test was canceled due to fatigue, but doctors will look for symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness.Your VO results 2 Max testing means that no matter how hard you push yourself, your body can't absorb oxygen any faster. Results and their meaning After the test, I spoke to Kiran Chopra. Chief Sports and Exercise Physiologist At Lanserhof, we discuss what the results reveal about my overall fitness, what I can improve on, and ultimately how these results will impact the way I work out going forward. I did. V.O. 2 Max

When it comes to my overall VO; 2 At maximum, my body was able to take in 47ml of oxygen per minute of maximal exercise activity relative to my body weight. This puts me in the middle of the “good” section – the average for men is 35-40. my VO 2 Maximum speed is set at approximately 17.6km/h, which is the point at which my oxygen consumption reaches a plateau. This score is about 42% higher than healthy people of similar demographics. As difficult as it is to unravel, there are other discoveries that are just as important.

