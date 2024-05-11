Health
Study suggests modified psychedelic toad toxin reduces signs of depression and anxiety in mice
of colorado river toadA species native to the Sonoran Desert of Arizona and parts of northwestern Mexico, it has gained fame for producing psychoactive toxins and is said to have medicinal properties.
Now, a new study from Mount Sinai Hospital and Columbia University has tested that toxin.In a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, Researchers found that a modified analog of toad secretions reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety in mice.
“We were intrigued by the numerous reports of powerful, unique, and life-changing experiences associated with its ritual or clinical use, and wondered about its therapeutic potential and its underlying mechanisms. I did.” david rankley“It's important to remember that the drug is a neuropharmacologist at Columbia University and a co-author of the study,” said the study's co-author. gizmodoEd Cara.
When threatened or startled, the Colorado River toad (also known as the Sonoran desert toad) exudes 5-MeO-DMT, a hallucinogenic compound that deters predators, from glands in its skin. It has a similar structure to psilocybin, the psychedelic ingredient in magic mushrooms. This toxin is ingested by humans in some way. licking toad It is said to have dissociative effects when smoked directly or as an extract. advantage As an antidepressant and anxiolytic.
Most well-known psychedelic molecules (such as LSD) bind to serotonin receptors in the brain called 5-HT2A, causing the hallucinations typical of psychedelic experiences.
However, by slightly modifying the 5-MeO-DMT toad toxin compound, researchers created another compound called 4-F,5-MeO-PyrT. This new molecule primarily interacts with a similar but less well-studied serotonin receptor called 5-HT1A, providing the same antidepressant and anxiolytic effects without inducing psychedelic trips. This is the likely route.
When testing this new compound in mice, the research team observed how the modified toxin did not produce the head-cramping effects caused by the hallucinogenic properties of toad toxins. When the researchers gave the newly created molecule to stressed mice, the mice subsequently spent more time with their peers, drank more sugary water, and showed less anxiety and depression. This was evidence that the level had decreased.
“Our hope is that in the future someone will be able to use our findings to help design new antidepressants for humans, but that is certainly a long way off.” audrey warren“It's important to remember that the most important thing to know about this is that it's a biochemist at Mount Sinai Hospital and a co-author of the study,” said the study's co-author. new scientistThis is Colin Wetzel.
However, Warren added that this research is still in its early stages and ingesting toad toxins carries significant risks, including side effects such as vomiting, seizures, anxiety and death. And the experts warned The toxin's popularity threatens the health of toads in the wild. In California, the species is considered locally extinct, while in New Mexico, this toad is considered extinct. listed as threatened.
“There is a perception that there is abundance, but if you start removing too many species, at some point the numbers will collapse like a house on the sand.” robert villasaid the president of the Tucson Herpetological Society. new york times' Simon Romero in 2022.
psychedelic is gain popularity For potential medical uses. Researchers and legislators alike have recently MDMA, psilocybin and little known ibogaine Because it has the potential to treat conditions such as PTSD, anxiety, and depression. As research into this intersection continues, a new paper raises the possibility that such medical benefits can be obtained without hallucinations.
This study is “a very good example of how structural biology can shed light on medicinal chemistry results.” David E. Olsonsays the director of the Institute for Psychedelic and Neurological Therapies at the University of California, Davis, who was not involved in the study. Chemistry and Engineering NewsBethany Halford.
|
