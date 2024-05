Consumer Reports: The best sunscreen for summer

detroit – Remember this no matter what you do outdoors. Wear sunscreen to protect yourself from sunburn and skin cancer. Consumer Reports tests dozens of sunscreens each year. The good news is that you don't have to pay a lot of money to find a sunscreen that works, but be careful and be careful, as some claims on labels can burn your skin and your wallet. You need to choose wisely. Consumer Reports' sunscreen testing is no easy task. Experts have tested dozens of lotions, sprays, and sticks to make sure they're safe for you to stroll around on your own. Testers rate how well a sunscreen protects against the two types of sun rays (UVA and UVB) that cause aging, skin cancer, and sunburn. Our sensory experts also evaluate the scent and feel of each sunscreen. To test SPF ('sun protection factor'), a measure of how well a sunscreen protects from UVB rays, testers are asked to sit in the bathtub for 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the type of sunscreen. , apply sunscreen to a small area of ​​the panelist's back. Water resistant claims. The area is then exposed to simulated sunlight. The next day, a trained professional will examine the area for redness. To test protection against UVA rays, the tester applies sunscreen to a plastic plate, exposes it to UV rays, and measures the amount of rays absorbed. Testers found significant differences in performance, even between products from the same brand. Notably, some sunscreens tested by CR do not always provide the level of protection claimed on the label. The top sunscreen lotion tested this year was Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50, which exceeded the labeled SPF in CR's tests. – But it may not be for everyone – CR’s sensory experts found that the lotion left a shiny, oily film on testers’ skin. Eucerin Advanced Hydration Spray SPF 50 was the best spray sunscreen. The average SPF tested was close to the labeled SPF 50. Sensory experts found that it left a slightly sticky film on testers' skin. On a Budget: Equate Walmart Ultra Lotion SPF 50 is CR's most affordable recommended lotion, and Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50+ is our most affordable recommended spray. No matter which sunscreen you choose, remember that how you apply it is important. If using a lotion, apply about 1 teaspoon per area of ​​the body or areas not covered by clothing, or if using a spray, apply just enough to make the skin shine, then blend it in. It's also important to remember that it's important to reapply sunscreen every two hours and immediately after swimming or sweating.

