Mall mobile aims to speed up skin cancer screening as Canada struggles with dermatologist shortage
Bruce Ballingal grew up playing in the sun with his five brothers. He said they were not wearing hats or sunscreen, and all of them developed some form of skin cancer.
“No one warned me until it was too late,” said the 75-year-old, whose skull is covered with skin grafted from his leg after a melanoma was removed.
He now works as a volunteer with Melanoma Canada and is speaking out to warn others. He says he can't wait for the new mobile cancer testing unit to head to Kamloops, British Columbia. His younger brother Brent, 70, has been waiting nearly two years to see a dermatologist.
Although skin cancer screening and diagnosis is slow in Canada; melanoma continues to increase Experts say this is because there is a shortage of dermatologists. Skin cancer can spread within months and can be life-threatening, yet tens of thousands of Canadians wait more than a year to get an appointment or treatment, according to charity and advocacy group Melanoma Canada. He says he is facing it.
go out on the road
Some locations go directly to patients to reduce long wait times to get tested.
Melanoma Canada's Mole Mobile launched last spring in Ontario and traveled to 42 communities, testing 4,078 patients and finding 772 suspicious moles and lesions. It reopened in Quebec and British Columbia this week and plans to conduct 25,000 skin tests this year.
The effort is being funded in part by a nonprofit organization started by Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian “Red” Hamilton. A fan sitting behind me warned me about a cancerous mole. At the 2022 Seattle Kraken game.
Fayrun Katz, CEO of Melanoma Canada, told CBC that in Ontario, 85 per cent of patients seen by a dermatologist at Mole Mobile last year returned to see a doctor within six months. If something is found, each patient receives documentation identifying the type of cancer they can discuss with their doctor.
As of June 1, there were 770 registered dermatologists in Canada, according to data compiled by the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA). Also in 2024, he will have 31 new dermatologists begin his five-year training, and there are currently 191 dermatology residents and fellows in Canada.
However, that number has not increased much since the CDA was established in 2008. Warning started That a shortage is looming.
The CDA declined to be interviewed this week, but said it was preparing a formal position statement on the topic.
dose19:31How can melanoma be prevented and detected?
Skin cancer can spread if diagnosed late
Philippe Lefrancois, a dermatologist at the Jewish General Hospital and a skin cancer researcher at the Lady Davis Institute in Montreal, says a shortage of dermatologists could negatively impact patient outcomes. .
by Canadian Cancer Foundation, one in three cancers diagnosed worldwide is skin cancer, most of which is caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation. More than 80,000 cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in Canada each year, and 5,000 of those cases are due to melanoma, the most deadly type of skin cancer, the foundation says.
Experts say melanoma is most common in men over 49 and young adults. According to Melanoma Canada, undetected melanoma spreads rapidly and kills an average of three Canadians every day.
Lefrancois says this doesn't have to be the case, as melanoma is preventable and can be cured if caught early. He told CBC that the cases his office sees are often progressive and require more than standard treatment.
“And this is because, you know, there's a lack of access to dermatologists.”
He said the shortage of dermatologists is exacerbated by low pay, limited housing, retirement and the fact that many end up in the much higher paying beauty industry.
“If you do a skin test, you get paid less than a surgical oncologist…you're doing the same thing,” Lefrancois said.
In Quebec, dermatologists who perform these tests in their offices are paid as little as $26. He said that in hospitals, oncologists receive $70, but dermatologists working in private medical spa clinics can be charged $250 to $350 for the same service.
Uneven distribution of dermatologists
Eric McMullen, 24, a new medical resident at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Medicine, recently published the following paper: the study This suggests that dermatologists are too unevenly distributed nationwide.
For example, according to CDA data, there are 290 licensed dermatologists in Ontario and 96 in British Columbia, but only 12 in Saskatchewan and one in Prince Edward Island.
“Many dermatologists work in large cities, but very few work in rural and remote areas of Canada,” he said.
The study notes that increasing telemedicine options or offering incentives for dermatologists to practice in rural areas could help.
