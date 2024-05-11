PAHO Director ends visit to Jamaica – PAHO/WHO





KINGSTON, May 9, 2024 (PAHO) – Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director General Dr. Gervase Barbosa this week concluded a visit to Jamaica that featured a series of engagements with senior government officials and international partners. The PAHO Director also attended the Eradication of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV and Syphilis (EMTCT) Certification Ceremony and Baby Friendly Hospital Certification Ceremony in Jamaica, Belize, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. At the EMTCT ceremony, the director congratulated all three countries on achieving the public health milestone, saying, “This achievement is a testament to years of dedication, hard work, and collaboration between governments, health professionals, and communities.” said. He expressed hope that this celebration will inspire other countries to reinvigorate their efforts to create a generation free of HIV and congenital syphilis. Ending mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis is one of the objectives of PAHO's disease elimination initiative. The Director traveled to the northern part of the island to certify St. Ann's Bay Hospital as a baby-friendly hospital, and was accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton, and Jamaica's representative, Ms. Olga Isaza. UNICEF. The UNICEF and WHO Baby Friendly Hospital Certification was developed to encourage healthcare facilities around the world to better support breastfeeding. In her talk, Dr. Barbosa outlined the benefits of breastfeeding as an essential tool for infant health and development so that every child can reach their full potential. He also reinforced PAHO's efforts to support Jamaica's efforts to enact the necessary legislation to monitor violations of the International Covenant on the Sale of Breast Milk Substitutes. Dr. Barbosa's visit also included a courtesy call with Dr. Horace Chan, Deputy Prime Minister of Jamaica. Discussions will focus on strengthening inter-ministerial collaboration and priority areas of focus in relation to Jamaica's health policy where multiple ministries are required to ensure effective health-related progress. I guessed it. The PAHO Director also met with the Minister of Health and Human Services, Dr. Christopher Tufton, to explore ways to support and collaborate with the health system. The Director-General then attended Minister Tufton's Sectoral Debate at Gordon House, highlighting the Department's achievements over the past year and outlining plans and programs for approval by the Government House. Further engagement included discussions with representatives from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), focusing on primary health care reform and non-communicable disease prevention. Meetings with representatives of USAID and the Canadian High Commission in Jamaica emphasized cooperation with international partners. These discussions centered on current medical approaches. Additionally, the visit included talks with UN Resident Coordinator Denis Zulu and UNAIDS Deputy Director-General for Policy, Advocacy and Knowledge Christine Stegling We discussed the development cooperation framework. and the Dutch-speaking Caribbean. During the meeting, Dr. Barbosa reaffirmed PAHO's commitment to supporting the achievement of the 2030 Agenda. On his first visit to the Jamaica Country Office, Dr. Barbosa met with staff, participated in discussions and reaffirmed his commitment to support all staff. This visit allowed him to gain valuable insight from a technical advisor who provided an overview of his area of ​​expertise. Dr. Barbosa concluded his visit by attending the premiere of Dying Young, a documentary feature by the Ministry of Health and Human Services that addresses the pressing issue of non-communicable diseases in Jamaica. In a panel discussion after the premiere, Dr. Barbosa praised the Ministry of Health for making the issue of NCDs a priority and reiterated PAHO's commitment to improving population health outcomes by supporting initiatives targeting NCDs. I reconfirmed it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.paho.org/en/news/9-5-2024-paho-director-concludes-visit-jamaica The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos