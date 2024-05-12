Latest information on Rik Suleiman, the world's first genetically modified pig kidney recipient

Family statement:

Rik Suleiman

“While our family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved Rick, we take great comfort in knowing he was an inspiration to so many. Millions around the world. As more and more people came to know Rick's story, we felt comforted by the optimism he gave and continues to give to patients desperately waiting for a transplant. To us, Rick was a kind-hearted man who was fiercely devoted to his family, friends, and colleagues, and had a quick wit and sense of humor. We are very grateful to his care team, especially Dr. Williams, Dr. Kawai, and Dr. Riera for their hard work in leading the xenotransplant. This allowed our family to spend an additional seven weeks with Rick, and the memories made during that time will remain in our hearts and minds.

After the transplant, Rick said one of the reasons he underwent the surgery was to give hope to the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive. Rick achieved his goal and his hope and optimism will last forever. His legacy will serve as an inspiration to patients, researchers, and healthcare professionals around the world. Our family requests that privacy be respected in memory of our beloved Rick, a beautiful soul. ”

Statement from MGH:

Suleiman with (from left to right) Dr. Naher Elias, Interim Chief of the Department of Transplant Surgery, Dr. Tatsuo Kawai, Director of the Clinical Legorretta Center for Transplant Tolerance, and Dr. Leo Riera, Director of Renal Transplant Medicine.

“The Massachusetts transplant team is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Mr. Rik Suleiman. There is no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant. Mr. Suleiman is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Mr. Rik Suleiman. He will forever be seen as a beacon of hope. We are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation. We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Suleiman's family and loved ones in memory of an extraordinary and inspiring man.”