The CDC restricts pets from entering the United States.What you need to know
Traveling with a pet or adopting a pet has become a little more difficult. New restrictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
of new regulationswas announced on Wednesday and the following changes will come into effect from August 1st.
- All dogs under 6 months of age are prohibited from entering the United States
- Dogs must appear healthy on arrival
- If your dog is over 6 months old, you will need to prove that it is not owned by a dog. Countries identified as high risk for rabies or may be quarantined.
- Dogs must be microchipped.
- Dogs require a CDC Dog Import Formonline Submission Receipt.
The CDC said it is updating dog import regulations to “protect the health and safety of people and animals by ensuring that dogs arriving in the United States are healthy and do not pose a risk to communities.” According to the CDC, the regulations are in line with World Organization for Animal Health standards for international movement of dogs from countries with a high risk of canine rabies, including those with “false documentation” or dogs kept in hazardous conditions. He says he is dealing with recent challenges. If the import standards are not met.
The agency said dog rabies was eradicated in the United States in 2007, and it wants to prevent dogs from being reintroduced from one of the more than 100 countries where dog rabies is at high risk.
Critics say the restrictions will negatively impact traveling families and add unnecessary complexity to pet adoptions, especially from affected areas.
“For example, in an emergency situation such as the aftermath of a hurricane, evidence of a dog's whereabouts may be impossible for families and rescue workers in high-stress situations to obtain,” the Humane Society Legislative Fund said. Wednesday's press release. Airlines may also struggle to comply.
How do I know if I can bring my dog to the US?
CDC has a personalized question and answer tool. “Dogbot” This will let you know what rules apply to your dog depending on travel dates, country and vaccination dates.
Traveling with pets can be difficult.Traveling with your dog or cat this summer? Download these helpful apps
What are Florida's pet laws?
Florida has no restrictions Entering the state for pets such as dogs and cats, unless brought for sale. A current rabies vaccination certificate is required. Some counties in Florida require pets to have rabies tags on them at all times.
according to florida state law, Dogs and cats transported to Florida for sale must be tested and vaccinated between 14 and 30 days before entering the state, receive an official veterinary inspection certificate, and be free of rabies, roundworms, , must be vaccinated or treated for hookworm disease. Also included are canine distemper, leptospirosis, bordetella, parainfluenza, hepatitis, canine parvo (in dogs), panleukopenia, feline viral rhinotracheitis, and calicivirus (in cats).
Does Florida allow exotic pets?
It depends on the type of exotic pet you want.
of The following wild animals can be kept as personal pets In Florida without a permit:
- Non-venomous, unprotected reptiles or amphibians
- Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters
- hedgehog
- honey possum
- sugar glider
- rat, mouse,
- mole, shrew
- rabbit
- squirrel, chipmunk
- Domestic or European ferrets,
- prairie dog
- chinchilla
- seashell parakeet
- canary islands
- love bird
- cockatiel
- parrot
- finch
- Mynah bird
- toucan
- ringed dove, red dove, diamond dove
- button quail
Many other species can be kept as personal pets with permission from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Permits include keeping them at a specific address, traveling with them, and taking them to the vet. This permit does not include taking your exotic pet out in public. exhibition permit.
many species Invasive or endangered animals and marine life They may not be brought into the country or possessed except for the purposes of research, educational display, management or eradication. The two exceptions are green iguanas and tegus, which can be kept as pets or sold commercially, according to the FWC.
USA TODAY's Kathleen Wong contributed to this article.
