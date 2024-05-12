Raw milk lovers fear risk of avian influenza on dairy farms

Government scientists have warned consumers to avoid raw milk, citing studies showing “high viral loads” of avian influenza in samples taken from infected cows and contaminated milk. cites an alarming cluster of dead barn cats ingesting raw milk.

“We continue to strongly advise against consumption of raw milk,” said Donald Prater, acting director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition.

But raw milk enthusiasts are doubling down on the efficacy and safety claims of their favorite elixir, insisting the government's warnings are nothing more than “fear-mongering”.

Mark McAfee is the founder of Fresno Law Firm and Raw milk research instituteHe said his phone continues to receive calls from “customers asking for H5N1 milk because they want immunity.” (Avian influenza has not been detected in dairy herds in California.)

Other raw milk drinkers, including medical microbiologist Peg Coleman, who runs the Groton, New York-based food safety consulting firm Coleman Scientific Consulting, argue that the government's warnings have no basis in reality. did.

Coleman, a consultant to the Raw Milk Research Institute, provides expert testimony in courtrooms across the country on the benefits of unpasteurized dairy products.

“It's an element of fear. It's an element of opinion. It's based on 19th century evidence. It's absolutely ridiculous,” she said, adding that a healthy gut biome and breast milk benefit the immune system. Cited research showing.

The process of heating milk at a specific temperature for a specific time and then rapidly cooling it is named after Louis Pasteur, a French chemist and pioneer of germ theory. recently, FDA reaffirmed The effectiveness of pasteurization in destroying highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and other viruses, as well as harmful pathogenic bacteria and other microorganisms.

But Coleman says the risk of disease is overestimated.

“This is all people's opinions, intuition and ignorance,” she says. “If research is done and the microbiota of people who drink raw milk are tested, I think it's very likely that we'll find a healthier gut microbiome that will withstand the occasional challenge.”

It's a message health officials and food safety experts say is dangerous and reckless, especially at a time when government investigators are conducting an urgent investigation. Understanding the range of occurrence in dairy herdsand can cause harm.

“Consumption of raw milk to gain immunity against avian influenza is like playing Russian roulette with your health,'' says a study from the Western Institute for Food Safety and Security at the University of California, Davis. said Michael Payne, Director and Outreach Coordinator. “Attempting to intentionally infect a person with a known pathogen goes against all medical knowledge and common sense.”

He and other food safety experts say the safest way to consume dairy products is to consume only pasteurized dairy products.

“This has been the gold standard for over a century,” he says.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses were found in 36 herds in nine states and were also detected in samples of commercially available pasteurized milk. Tests have shown these virus fragments to be inactive and have been neutralized by the pasteurization process.

Meanwhile, live viruses have been detected in raw cow's milk and colostrum (the nutritious milk that mammals express in the first few days after giving birth), and in the carcasses of barn cats on dairy farms infected with avian influenza. There are also studies that have looked into this. Texas and Kansas have suggested that contaminated raw milk may be dangerous to other mammals, including humans.

However, the researchers were unable to definitively show that the cats contracted the virus through raw milk. They may have eaten sick birds.

Coleman seizes on this point and highlights it as evidence that the government's caution about drinking raw milk is unwarranted.

“Please tell me it can be transmitted to cats through the gastrointestinal tract,” she said. “Otherwise, you're just…a crying wolf trying to disparage raw milk, or claiming that raw milk is inherently dangerous, even though no scientific evidence supports that opinion. .”

She pointed out that the cat's symptoms are not gastrointestinal in nature. Instead, they developed a depressed mental state, their body movements became stiff and uncoordinated, they had secretions from their eyes and noses, and suffered from blindness. More than half of the farm's cats died. He said that even if cats contracted the virus through milk, it would likely be as a result of inhaling milk droplets, not from ingesting the milk.

“Have you ever seen a cat eat?” Coleman asked. “It's a mess. If you get sick from milk, it's probably because you inhaled it.”

Eric Barrow, a professor and veterinary diagnostic pathologist at Iowa State University, said: led cat research, acknowledged that there are things that are out of their control and that “we just don't know.” Analysis was “diagnosis”.

But he and his team were able to show that the cats were eating raw milk contaminated with high concentrations of the virus, and that the pattern of infection and death was “not consistent with random exposure to wild birds.” , he said.

Regarding Coleman and McAfee's belief that stomach acid and a healthy gut biome provide protection, he pointed to previous studies showing that cats that ate wild birds actually became infected with the virus, and that these It said the findings suggest that protective measures are not sufficient to protect mammals from avian influenza.

“In both the bird ingestion and milk ingestion scenarios, it is also possible that the virus could enter the cat through the tonsils in the cat's pharynx prior to ingestion,” he said.

In any case, Payne said there are enough concerns right now to give people pause about consuming unpasteurized dairy products.

Coleman acknowledged that infants and toddlers, who are known for their disordered eating, may consume milk differently than adults. And if her dirty eating theory is important for cats, “it's something to think about” for children.

So far, the virus does not appear to have evolved any genetic adaptations that would make it more transmissible between humans.

So far, the only person reported to have contracted the disease from a cow was a Texas dairy worker who was infected in March. His symptoms were mild and amounted to only moderate conjunctivitis, or conjunctivitis, according to a case report published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Local governments and the state health department are testing about 25 other people for the virus and monitoring more than 100 people for symptoms.

This avian influenza virus originated in China in 1996.But this clade, or a subvariant known as 2.3.4.4b, found in U.S. dairy cows became predominant in 2020. Since then, it has killed hundreds of millions of domestic and wild birds and has been detected on every continent except Australia. It has also invaded mammals, killing at least 48 species including elephant seals, dolphins and sea lions.

Researchers now believe this clade of H5N1 viruses was introduced to cattle by birds in parts of the Texas Panhandle and then spread through cattle-to-cattle transmission as cattle moved between different farms. . There is also evidence that the infection is spreading from cattle to poultry. Samples were then found in the wastewater.

Since 2003, 887 human H5N1 infections have been confirmed in 23 countries. Of those, 462 died. It is unclear whether there were additional mild cases that went undetected, which could lower the 52% case fatality rate.

But epidemiologists say HPAI is dangerous and potentially deadly. They urge people to be cautious and avoid raw milk, given the global spread of the disease across species.