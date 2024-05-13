Health
Study suggests common cooking ingredients may reduce risk of death from dementia
Injecting more olive oil Adding it to your diet may have significant benefits for cognitive health and longevity, new research suggests.
Researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and other universities analyzed health data on more than 92,000 adults over 28 years. The average age of the participants was 56 years, and none had heart disease or cancer.
They found that people who consumed 7 grams or more of olive oil a day had a 28% lower risk of dementia-related death than those who consumed little or no olive oil.
File – A woman making stir-fried food.Getty Images
Eating one popular fruit can reduce your chances of developing dementia, research finds
this is, the quality of the person's diet.
Dietary data were collected from a questionnaire. People reported their frequency of olive oil consumption.
Researchers compared it to dementia mortality rates.
“Consuming olive oil instead of margarine or mayonnaise is associated with a lower risk of dementia mortality and may be a potential strategy to improve dementia-free longevity,” researchers wrote. stated in the research results.
Top 8 fruits that are best for your health, according to a nutritionist
“These findings extend current dietary recommendations to choose olive oil and other vegetable oils into the context of cognitive health and associated mortality.”
According to Lindsey Allan, registered dietitian, nutritionist, and owner of Back in Balance Nutrition, LLC, the benefits of consuming olive oil are due to its antioxidant properties. Tampa Bay, Florida.
Alan was not involved in the Harvard study.
“Oxidative stress is one of the main root causes of disease. This is why consuming lots of antioxidant-rich foods, which have the ability to 'quench' free radicals and 'oxidants' that damage cells. That's why we always talk. ” she told FOX News Digital.
“Extra virgin olive oil is one of the foods that is extremely high in phenolic compounds that act as powerful antioxidants in the body,” she continued.
Study finds that Mediterranean, mindful diet reduces signs of Alzheimer's disease in the brain
“Therefore, it stands to reason that frequent consumption of olive oil, as opposed to the highly oxidized, processed seed oils commonly found in grocery stores, reduces neuronal damage caused by oxidative stress. ”
Tanya Freilich, a registered dietitian and lupus nutritionist in Charlotte, North Carolina, who was not involved in the study, commented: health benefits of olive oil.
“Olive oil is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are nutritious fats that many people don't get enough of,” she told FOX News Digital.
“High intake of omega-3 is known to reduce dementia and cognitive decline. The link between consumption of olive oil, a good source of omega-3, and lower risk of dementia. It’s great to be relevant.”
Alzheimer's Society experts said the study had “significant limitations”.
“This research will examine people's health records, death records, Meals and Meal Frequency “We conducted a survey to identify possible associations between specific food intake and risk of dementia-related death,” said Rebecca M. Edel, senior director of scientific initiatives at the Alzheimer's Association. Dr. Meyer said.
“This is not an intervention study where some people ate olive oil and others didn't. This is the 'gold standard' for how clinical trials of treatments are conducted. This means that this research can show a connection or connection between two things. However, we cannot prove causation. ”
Edelmayer also pointed out that death records may not be a reliable measure of dementia mortality. Alzheimer's disease The cause of death is often “underreported.”
Edelmayer added that because this study focused primarily on non-Hispanic whites, there is also a need for research with broader populations.
“There is high-quality evidence that consuming more olive oil and similar vegetable oils and lowering animal fats has particular health benefits. heart health benefits,” she said.
“It would be great if certain foods could slow or prevent Alzheimer’s disease, but there is no scientific evidence that these claims are true. Randomized controlled clinical trials are needed to evaluate.”
Experts agree that many factors come into play when assessing dementia risk.
“In addition to consuming olive oil, people should aim to exercise regularly, pursue hobbies that stimulate the mind, and consume other things. healthy food “We can prevent the onset of dementia to the greatest extent possible,” Frierich said.
Study finds that women who go on a dash diet in their 40s have reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease
“Additionally, other habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol, as well as health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and high cholesterol, can also contribute to the development of dementia.”
It is also important to maintain a regular schedule doctor's appointment Experts say this is to manage other health risks.
Fox News Digital has reached out to the study authors for additional comment.
For more health articles, visit: www.foxnews.com/health.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/is-olive-oil-good-for-you-dementia-study
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study suggests common cooking ingredients may reduce risk of death from dementia
- Jokowi visits Kendari Mall, enthusiastic residents fight for selfies
- Bollywood Celebrities Wish Mother's Day, Describe Moms As Their Happy Place
- No. 11 men's tennis advances to the first Elite Eight in program history
- Check out Meghan Markle's red ruffled dress in Nigeria
- Easier to find electric vehicle charging stations
- Google is designing phones with things we all need that no one else has done before
- PM Modi exclusive on NDTV. Full transcript
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders cut of 91,000 civil service jobs, saves budget of 62.4 trillion rupees
- How much will the changes in college football rules affect Auburn?
- Barbadian fashion designer wins regional competition in Cuba
- Mexicali earthquake: 4.9 magnitude tremors were felt even Yuma in Arizona