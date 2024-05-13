Health
Can the new coronavirus vaccine prevent symptoms of the new 'FLiRT' variant?
(NEXSTAR) — Yes Two new coronavirus variants are circulatingthreatening a summer surge.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking the new variants, scientifically known as KP.2 and KP.1.1, since at least the beginning of 2024. Since then, they have steadily increased in popularity and have been nicknamed “FLiRT”. ” Because of the mutation.
The latest data shows that KP.2 is the predominant strain in the United States, affecting nearly 25% of the population. ordered tests. KP.1.1 accounts for approximately 8% as of the end of April.Both are the following systems JN.1 lineage of Omicron variantthe main new coronavirus variant for about three years.
Both FLiRT variants are thought to be very similar to JN.1, with early data suggesting only two changes in the spike protein, health officials said.
As the virus is expected to spread as summer approaches, there may be concerns about whether the last vaccination you received will still protect you. Ultimately, it depends on when your last dose was given.
In the fall, the latest coronavirus vaccines were released. The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older receive the latest vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Novavax. In February, the Federal Immunization Commission voted in favor. Recommend additional doses Applicable to people aged 65 and over. Children between 6 months and 4 years of age require multiple doses, according to the CDC.
Health officials previously said the coronavirus vaccine provides protection from the virus. “Several months” In a February update on the latest vaccine booster that became available in September, the CDC said that although it was effective (from September to January), it was not as effective as seen with previous shots. He said he expected the protective effect to “decline over time.”
However, because FLiRT variants are relatively new, there is not enough data to show whether recent COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations provide effective protection against them.
Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said in an interview with TODAY that lab studies so far suggest vaccines and immunizations may only provide partial protection. Late last month, the World Health Organization Recommendation Future coronavirus vaccine formulations will be based on this JN.1 varianta close relative of the FLiRT derivative that has reigned as the most common in the United States for the past few months.
As of Thursday, the CDC reported Minimal coronavirus activity in wastewater The number of virus-related hospitalizations and deaths nationwide, the percentage of patients who visited emergency departments who tested positive for the new coronavirus, I'm depressed.
A CDC spokesperson told Nexstar that the agency is “working to improve our understanding.” [KP.2 and KP.1.1]”Potential impact on public health,” but based on clinical testing, “the overall level of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is currently low.”
“This means that although KP.2 is proportionately the most predominant variant, it is not causing an increase in infections due to low transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” the spokesperson added. . “Based on current data, there is no indication that KP.2 causes more severe disease than other strains. CDC continues to monitor community transmission of the virus and the effectiveness of vaccines against this strain. Masu.”
It is too early to tell whether a new coronavirus vaccine will be developed for the summer. The CDC recently Relaxation of coronavirus guidanceofficials are still recommending that everyone six months of age and older get the latest coronavirus vaccine released in the fall, if they haven't already received it. health Expert It also continues to encourage people to get tested if they develop symptoms or are infected, stay home if they are sick, practice good hygiene, wear a mask in public and practice social distancing.
