Health
Seasonal allergies are getting worse: what should I do?
If you swear your allergies will be worse this spring, between bouts of sneezing and coughing, and itchy, watery eyes, you're probably right.
For tens of millions of Americans who suffer from pollen each year, the situation will only get worse as warmer temperatures worsen seasonal allergies, causing plants to bloom earlier and producing pollen for longer.
“When we have a milder season, things start to thaw earlier. … Things start to bloom earlier, and then pollen production starts earlier. Most of the time, pollen production starts a few weeks in advance. “Because people who suffer from seasonal allergies, their symptoms become more noticeable earlier than normal,” said Dr. Devan Doshi, an allergist with the Allergy, Asthma and Lung Center in Royal Oak. “Pollen production now not only starts earlier, but continues for a longer period of time, so pollen amounts are higher and seasons last longer.”
“Unfortunately, this has been a trend for the last few years, and it seems like the situation will get even worse if temperatures remain mild each winter,” he continued.
This year has been a particularly warm winter, so it's no wonder that allergy symptoms have become noticeably stronger during this season.
What are seasonal allergies?
When pollen comes into contact with the eyes or nose, many people's bodies recognize it as a foreign object such as bacteria or viruses, and feel the need to protect themselves from the pollen. The body releases protective chemicals that cause devastating allergy symptoms.
Spring allergies are often caused by tree pollen, summer allergies are usually caused by grass, and fall allergy symptoms can be caused by wheat, ragweed, or mold.
Although all environmental allergies cause the same itchy, runny nose, and throat symptoms, tree pollen is a common allergy to seasonal allergies, considering that the high heights of trees make it easy for gusts of wind to blow away powdery and particulate pollen. more likely to be the cause, Dorsey says. Raise and spread.
Common tree species that cause allergy symptoms in metropolitan Detroit are oak, birch, maple, cedar, and pine.
more:Oscoda County's Reed Ranch has new owner for first time in 90 years
What outdoor conditions make allergies worse or better?
Dry, breezy days can make allergy symptoms worse because gusts of wind can scatter more tiny pollen grains.
On the other hand, rainy or humid days can help “wash” tree pollen from the air, reducing allergies because the pollen is so wet that it is no longer easily carried.
Furthermore, pollen counts are typically highest in the morning when plants release more pollen in line with the daily activity of pollinators and before humidity reduces the weight of pollen.
What is the best way to check pollen levels?
Determining the exact amount of pollen can be difficult, Doshi said, given that pollen amounts can vary based on broad conditions, such as the weather, or specific conditions, such as your neighborhood. It states that there is.
“Weather is a really big part…and what's going on locally,” Doshi said. “If you live in an area where people mow their lawns regularly, you're going to increase some of the pollen you receive.”
However, you can get a general idea of pollen counts by checking your local weather app or entering your zip code into a pollen count tracker like this: weather forecast channel, IQAir or pollen.com.
more:Detroit will receive $85 million annually to replace 8,000 major service lines.
How to prevent or reduce allergies
Allergy symptoms can be prevented by limiting exposure to pollen and other environmental allergens, especially when pollen levels are high.
- Close all windows around you, including those in your home, car, and office, to block pollen.
- If you want to go for a walk outdoors, wait until dusk or after rain when pollen levels are lower.
- If you have spent time outdoors, change your clothes and take a bath when you return indoors to remove pollen from your hair, clothes, and body.
- If you have pets outdoors, wipe their fur and paws to avoid tracking pollen inside your home.
- If these precautions are not enough, you can install an electrostatic intake filter to further protect your indoor environment from pollen.
Treatment involves taking antihistamines, which suppress the body's immune response, and other over-the-counter medications to reduce symptoms. If your allergic reaction is severe or makes you feel downright miserable, your doctor may recommend allergen immunotherapy to increase your tolerance to the allergen.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2024/05/13/seasonal-allergies-allergy-season-2024-spring-eyes-pollen-plants/73361372007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Seasonal allergies are getting worse: what should I do?
- Erdogan says Netanyahu would make Hitler jealous with his genocidal methods
- UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued after hottest day of the year
- Vietnamese young athletes will be chasing gold at the regional table tennis championships
- Love Islander forgets who the Prime Minister is while visiting 'Downing Street'
- President Jokowi reviews rice stocks, distributes food aid to Muna
- ANALYSIS | Xi Jinping highlights divisions in Europe ahead of expected Putin visit
- Ocasio-Cortez: The state of health care in the United States is barbaric
- How do six Chicago Blackhawks players fare at the World Hockey Championships?
- When Mithun Chakraborty Met His Girlfriend Who Left Him During His Struggle Days: She Felt Guilty | Bollywood
- UNC women's tennis NCAA tournament ends after fall to Texas A&M –
- Boomer leaves Texas for the first time in 60 years as technology changes Austin