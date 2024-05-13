Colorectal cancer incidence is increasing among teens and young adults





Colorectal cancer incidence has increased significantly over the past 20 years among young patients in the United States, according to new findings presented by Mohamed et al. at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 and published simultaneously in 2024. It is said that the number has increased. Department of Gastroenterology. background “Colorectal cancer is no longer considered a disease of only the elderly,” explained the study's lead author. Dr. Islam Mohamedan internal medicine resident at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Risk factors for colorectal cancer include a family history of inflammatory bowel disease or colorectal cancer. Modifiable risk factors include obesity. Tobacco use. Alcohol consumption; dietary habits such as low dietary fiber intake, consumption of processed meats and sugary drinks, and high-fat diets. Additionally, things that can contribute to the risk of colorectal cancer include a sedentary lifestyle, the presence of bacteria that tend to cause tumors, the use of antibiotics, and dietary additives. However, these factors are not robustly associated with colorectal cancer. Research methods and results In a new study, researchers used data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Wonder database to uncover trends in colorectal cancer incidence in patients ages 10 to 44 from 1999 to 2020. did. Researchers found that colorectal cancer incidence increased by 500% in patients aged 10 to 14 years, 333% in patients aged 15 to 19 years, and 185% in patients aged 20 to 24 years during the study period. discovered. In 2020, only 0.6 per 100,000 people between the ages of 10 and 14 were diagnosed with colorectal cancer, compared to 0.1 per 100,000 in 1999. From 1999 to 2020, the number of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer increased from 0.3 to 1.3 per 100,000 people aged 15 to 19. 0.7 to 2.0 per 100,000 people in patients aged 20 to 24 years. Increases were also seen in older age groups, with a 71% rise in cases among patients aged 30 to 34 to 6.5 per 100,000 people, and a 58% rise to 11.7 per 100,000 in patients aged 35 to 39. Although the rate of increase in patients aged 40 to 44 was lower at 37%, this group had the highest incidence, reaching 20 per 100,000 people in 2020. Researchers reported that the most common symptoms of colorectal cancer in early-onset patients were changes in bowel habits (constipation or diarrhea), abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, and signs of iron deficiency anemia. conclusion Although the number of colorectal cancer cases among patients aged 10 to 19 years was not high enough to suggest widespread use of colonoscopy screening, the researchers noted that a more individualized approach may be needed. I emphasized one thing. “It is important to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer,” concluded Dr. Mohamed. Disclosure: For full study author disclosure, please visit: gastrojournal.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ascopost.com/news/may-2024/colorectal-cancer-incidence-is-rising-among-teenagers-and-young-adults/

