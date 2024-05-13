Dairy farmers will be paid for avian influenza testing and safety measures





May 13, 2024 – As health and agriculture officials seek to better understand and protect humans and animals from avian influenza, the federal government will award millions of dollars to dairy producers who participate in biosecurity efforts. Plan to pay. An initial allocation of $98 million was announced on Friday and could be used up in just four months. The move comes after a dairy farm worker in Texas tested positive for the virus, officially known as avian influenza A (H5N1), earlier this year. Since then, fragments of inactive virus have been detected in pasteurized milk, and 42 herds in nine states have tested positive for avian influenza. Officials maintain that commercial milk supplies are safe, but admit there is much more to know about how the virus is affecting animals, humans and the food supply. Dairy farmers are reportedly reluctant to voluntarily participate in government efforts to monitor cows and workers. The new plan includes rewards of up to $28,000 per location for farmers and those in dairy industry support roles for a long list of different biosecurity and testing activities, including: Monthly payments for personal protective equipment or laundry services to workers where the affected herd is located, provided the workers are participating in a government investigation.

Payment for biosecurity plans, such as the introduction of in-line sampling equipment and measures to protect people who frequently move between dairy farms, such as feed and milk transporters, and veterinarians.

Funding heat treatment to dispose of milk

Covers the cost of testing and treating sick or potentially sick animals. This new measure is in addition to previous inspection requirements that applied in some situations where cattle are transported. Federal officials said they would also compensate farmers for milk production losses related to outbreaks and testing under an existing initiative called the Emergency Assistance Program for Livestock, Bees and Farmed Fish. “While cows infected with H5N1 generally recover well and mortality from the disease is negligible, milk production is severely limited and results in economic losses for producers with affected facilities.” says the joint report. news release The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

Additional new actions by the CDC and FDA will include “testing, laboratory screening and testing capabilities, genomic sequencing, and other interventions to protect the health and safety of dairy products and other potentially affected foods.” “will be strengthened,” the news release states. CDC is expected to start bird flu wastewater tracking Multiple news outlets reported on this week's Dashboard. Some scientists have criticized the CDC for not implementing a tracing program sooner. Los Angeles Times report. “CDC is monitoring wastewater data for evidence of unusual levels of influenza and is working to develop and validate an influenza wastewater index. This index will be made publicly available soon on CDC's website. ” says the CDC. Bird influenza information webpage That said as of Friday's update. The FDA and CDC advise people not to consume raw milk. Also on Friday, the FDA announced: completed tests We examined 297 retail dairy samples and confirmed preliminary results that no viable forms of the virus were detected. The agency said it is conducting further tests on raw milk samples intended for commercial processing to further evaluate the effectiveness of pasteurization to inactivate viruses in milk and other dairy products. “The results of this study will help FDA advance our understanding of the effectiveness of pasteurization on expected virus concentrations under real-world processing conditions,” the FDA's latest update explains.

