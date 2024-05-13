The importance of long-term novel coronavirus infection, ME/CFS, and infectious disease-related disease research > News > Yale Medicine





What will happen to these diseases in the future? Historically, ME/CFS has been underfunded relative to its disease burden. Further research is important to better understand the mechanisms underlying both Long COVID and ME/CFS and to inform future clinical trials. Importantly, Pollack says ME/CFS and long-term COVID-19 commonly co-occur with a group of other overlapping symptoms, including: Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS)small fiber neuropathy, mast cell activation disorder, connective tissue disorder, and reproductive health conditions. Professor Pollack recommends that both researchers and clinicians screen for co-morbidities in patients diagnosed with ME/CFS or Long COVID. “Unfortunately, the most serious and complex patients often fail in both clinical care and research,” Pollack says. “Studies should include cohorts of critically ill patients, even if it means visiting patients in their beds at home.” ongoing research, Including work at Yale University. by the laboratory of Akiko Iwasaki, PhDProfessor Stirling of Immunobiology is working to uncover the basics of the long coronavirus and better understand its relationship to ME/CFS. Iwasaki's lab and Pollack's Tal Research Group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are collaborating on efforts to understand these diseases. At MIT, the Tal Research Group, led by Michal Tal, maestro We are doing research on long coronavirus and chronic Lyme disease and would like to add an ME/CFS cohort. MAESTRO aims to identify disease biomarkers and mechanisms, improve our understanding of the overlap between these diseases, and predict who will develop chronic diseases after infection. In addition to the MIT and Yale collaboration, the Iwasaki lab is collaborating with Dr. David Putrino's team at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine to enroll pre-pandemic ME/CFS patients and perform deep immunophenotyping. There is. Pollack is hopeful that we are entering a new era in chronic disease research. A series of conferences have been held to investigate the pathophysiology of Long COVID and ME/CFS. include two at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.be keystone meeting; echo series , Led by the Bateman Horn Center.and NIH Webinar Series Bringing together experts from around the world to summarize ME/CFS research. Walleye Chair the NIH subgroup She outlines the “less-studied pathologies” in ME/CFS. Led a 4-hour NIH research webinar In January 2024, we will host an event on an under-researched topic about this disease that has a huge impact on patients. This is the first event of its kind in this field. She encourages clinicians, researchers, students, and patients to watch some of the eight videos. NIH Research Roadmap Webinar, We cover many ME/CFS subtopics in detail and review the current status and next steps in research. “We're thinking about how to move the field forward toward clinical trials and treatments,” Pollack said. “these The disease urgently needs effective treatment. Detailed phenotypic and mechanistic studies are also needed to help identify the subsets most likely to benefit from specific treatments. If appropriate, it is important to consider cross-disease studies, such as clinical studies or clinical trials using ME/CFS and Long COVID comparison cohorts, or other cohorts such as POTS. ” *This is not my real name.. Osman Monia is a physician candidate at Yale University School of Medicine

