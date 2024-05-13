Top 4 Healthiest Breakfasts According to Doctors

Welcome to Start Today.Please sign up Start today's newsletter To receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox – and Would you like to join us on Instagram?!

Some days, breakfast can seem impossible, like a goal just out of reach. But making a nutritious breakfast is easier than you think.

TODAY.com spoke to 17 people. cardiologist, oncologist, neurologist, gastroenterologist and dentist Learn more about their healthiest breakfast ideas and how their expertise informs your morning food choices.

In general, experts follow similar guidelines when it comes to foods, usually the following: mediterranean diet, dash diet or mind diet. Research shows that following these dietary principles may lower blood pressure, reduce your risk of certain cancers, and reduce your chances of developing neurological problems such as Alzheimer's disease.

What these three meal plans have in common is a focus on whole foods, especially vegetables, fruits, whole grains, leafy greens, legumes, olive oil, nuts, and lean proteins. People on this diet typically avoid highly processed foods and limit red meat, alcohol, and sweets.

But what actually happens? 17 doctors and experts from a variety of medical specialties use these dietary principles to show you how to create a quick, healthy, and hearty breakfast every day. I would like to introduce you to Iruka.

What is the healthiest breakfast?

Oatmeal with berries, seeds and nuts

Oatmeal has appeared time and time again as a healthy, fiber-rich favorite. So what makes oatmeal such a great option?

Steel-cut oats are “rich in dietary fiber, including water-soluble dietary fiber.” beta glucanIt tones the intestines and prevents constipation,” Dr. Wendy Ho, a clinical professor of health sciences and gastroenterologist at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, previously told TODAY.com.

Like many experts TODAY.com spoke to, Dr. Jennifer McQuaid combines steel-cut oats with nuts and seeds like flaxseed, hemp hearts, and pumpkin seeds, and tops them with a little dried fruit.

“I try to get a lot of good fiber, healthy fats, including seeds, and good phytonutrients from dried fruits,” says Dr. John, assistant professor of melanoma medical oncology at American University. said McQuade, a physician-scientist. MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas told TODAY.com.

Some doctors prefer to include fresh fruit in their oatmeal, especially berries such as blueberries and raspberries, which contain antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients.

However, some experts prefer to use steel-cut oats to make them, as they take quite a bit of time to make in the morning. overnight oats.

For example, Dr. Susan Chen, professor of cardiology and director of public health research at the Smit Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, told TODAY.com that chia seeds and non-dairy milk alternatives Take them with frozen or dried fruit, nuts, and seeds (to avoid saturated fat intake).

You can also use rolled oats instead. Rolled oats have slightly less fiber than steel-cut oats because the bran has been removed, but they take much less time to prepare and “retain many of the health benefits,” Ho explained.

Rolled oats are “relatively quick to prepare and are less processed than most instant oats,” Dr. Laura Stein, assistant professor of neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, tells TODAY.com, adding that she likes making them. he added. It's made with oats, water and a little skim milk, but no sugar.

What do doctors eat for breakfast?

Whole grain toast with avocado

Another popular breakfast among medical professionals is whole-grain toast topped with nutritious and filling ingredients like avocado and peanut butter.

avocado toast It's the go-to shop for Dr. Tricia Quartey, a Brooklyn-based dentist and spokesperson for the American Dental Association. She often also adds egg whites for added protein. “Eating healthy fats keeps me full, but I also eat healthier carbs to give me energy in the morning,” Quartey told her TODAY.com.

Cardiologist Dr. Andrew Freeman is also a fan. avocado toast In the morning, it is often topped with vegetables such as pickles and onions.

“Eating a piece of toast will give you enough calories and nutrients to get you through lunch and make you feel good,” said Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver. Ta. told TODAY.com.

For cancer epidemiologist Elizabeth Platts, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, most mornings start with: Peanut butter on whole wheat toastwhich helps reduce the rise in blood sugar levels in the morning.

Some neurologists TODAY.com spoke to say they like to add lean protein on the side in the form of salmon “to balance out the Mediterranean (diet) concept.” , said Dr. Mona Bahous, associate professor of neurology at the university. Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

plain yogurt with berries

“Almost every day, I eat fresh, organic, seasonal fruit with plain, unsweetened yogurt,” said Dr. Caroline Tanner, a professor of neurology at the Weill Institute for Neuroscience at the University of California, San Francisco. Com.

Like many experts TODAY.com spoke to, she opts for plain yogurt to avoid unnecessary added sugar and instead adds sweetness and flavor with fruits like berries. Tanner alsoher yogurt Serve with walnuts or kamut puffs, an ancient grain.

Such a diet “provides good protein, is low in sugar, and the berries also have antioxidant properties,” Dr. Elizabeth Komen, a medical oncologist who treats breast cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, told TODAY. told com.

Greek yogurt also contains calcium and phosphates, which are necessary for maintaining dental health, said John C., consumer advisory spokesperson for the American Dental Association and vice chair of curriculum and integrated studies at the University of Kansas City School of Dentistry. Dr. Erin Kennedy, dean of the faculty, told TODAY.com.

Furthermore, “Many nuts and seeds contain arginine'' Kennedy added. “And arginine has been shown to specifically feed good bacteria and prevent tooth decay.”

Yogurt is “a great probiotic and a good source of calcium, which is good for your bones,” agrees Dr. Kevin Sands, a Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist who usually serves it with an apple or pear.

smoothie

Like most of us, medical professionals are often busy in the morning. On days when they don't have much time to spend in the kitchen or even sit down to enjoy breakfast, doctors sometimes turn to portable homemade smoothies for a filling, healthy meal.

For example, Dr. Imad Nazim, director of the epilepsy center at the Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute, told TODAY.com that he often makes smoothies with kale, spinach, and berries. Also, he usually adds pecans. “Pecans add fat and are quite high in minerals and antioxidants,” he explained.

Dr. Irina Kessler is also a fan of green smoothies. Her classic recipe includes spinach, kale, frozen mango, lemon, banana, celery, and coconut water. But Kessler, the dentist at New York Family Dental Arts, warns that this can stain teeth and advises those in the process of whitening their chompers to drink their smoothies through a straw. I recommend it.

If green smoothies aren't your thing, why not try cardiologist Chen's heart-healthy recipe, which combines tomatoes and celery or carrots, apples, chia seeds and ginger with water and ice.

Is it okay to eat eggs every day?

meanwhile.More recent studies tend to show that Eggs are not bad for cholesterol Although it is safe to eat every day, it remains a controversial topic among medical professionals.

Some people, like neurologists Nazim and Stein, prefer to eat only cholesterol-free egg whites. Some, like cardiologists Freeman and Chen, try to avoid eggs altogether.

However, some people sometimes eat whole eggs. For example, oncologist McQuaid sometimes makes a frittata full of gut-healthy greens and greens, which can be conveniently made ahead of time. And when Kessler is in a hurry, he sometimes brings boiled eggs to the office for breakfast.

Whole eggs are “a great source of clean protein and good fats,” says McQuaid, but she still eats them. moderately Typically.

Dr. James O'Keefe, a member of the American College of Cardiology's Nutrition and Lifestyle Workgroup, agrees. He says two eggs a day, six days a week is a reasonable amount.he focuses on searching omega 3 Because, he says, fortified eggs have been found to be an important nutrient for cardiovascular health.

Foods you shouldn't eat for breakfast

Processed meats such as bacon and sausage

Experts have told TODAY.com over and over again: avoid processed meatwhich includes classic breakfast meats like bacon and sausage.

Dr. Sunil Kamath, a medical oncologist who treats colorectal cancer at the Cleveland Clinic, says, “What impresses me the most about the traditional American breakfast is that it contains a lot of red meat and processed meats like bacon and sausage.'' It's being used,” he told TODAY.com. . “I would like to move away from those things and focus more on lean protein sources,” he said.

“Processed meat is associated with an increased risk of gastroenteritis, so I try to minimize the amount I eat. colorectal cancer'' said Ho, a gastroenterologist. Stein, a neurologist, agreed, saying, “I always try to avoid processed meat.” “And I try to minimize unnecessary salt as much as possible.”

But the doctors also noted that these foods don't need to be completely avoided at all costs, as they can be part of the social experience. “These foods bring people to the breakfast table and are enjoyed by many, so the key is to minimize consumption and eat them infrequently,” Ho explained.

sweet cereals, pastries, pancakes and waffles

Another big no-no that TODAY.com spoke to doctors about is breakfast items such as: high in sugar and refined or simple carbohydrates Donuts, pancakes, sugary cereals, and packaged toaster pastries have little nutritional value.

“Many monosaccharides can sneak into many foods, especially breakfast foods,” Bahous says. “And some of them have no value for your body or brain health.”

Dr. Adrianna Jirik, a gastroenterologist at the Cleveland Clinic, recommends avoiding “anything sweet, fatty, salty, overly processed, or made with fake sugar,” including donuts, pastries, and fast food. '' he told TODAY.com. Breakfast sandwiches and energy bars.

“These are proven recipes for bloating, (indigestion), rapid changes in blood sugar levels with lethargy and fatigue, and stool urgency with loose stools,” Jirik said.

If you choose these sugary treats, be sure to brush your teeth afterward, says Kessler. He says, “Because it sticks to your teeth, whereas yogurt doesn't.”