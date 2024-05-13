Synchronizing your circadian clock may slow the aging process





It is known that the human body has multiple circadian clocks.

Different circadian clocks control circadian rhythms in different parts of the body, and they work best when they're all in sync.

Maintaining that synchronicity may be the key to preventing the effects of premature aging in humans, according to a new study. If you have traveled any long distance trip, or anyone who just woke up feeling less rested thanks to daylight saving time, knows how important the circadian clock is. But you may not know that there is technically more than one. Like many things in the body, circadian rhythms are more complex than they appear on the surface. Rather than being completely brainThis is actually controlled by a collection of several circadian clocks (a central clock and a peripheral clock), which all work together to keep the cogs turning like a well-oiled machine. And just like the gears in a machine, circadian rhythm Clocks tend to work best when lined up next to each other. In fact, scientists now believe that adjusting the body's various circadian clocks may help combat the effects of premature aging. The results of two of his studies on this issue were recently published in journals. science and Cell stem cells. Related article “It's interesting to see how the synchronization between the brain and peripheral circadian clocks plays an important role.” skin Azner Benita, one of the authors of both studies, said: “Muscle health is maintained while only the peripheral clock autonomously performs the most basic tissue functions.” press release. of science This study focused on muscles and the effects of circadian clock synchronization on muscle tissue.Through analysis, researchers found that the main clock and logic When your clocks get out of sync, it can lead to signs of premature aging and muscle tissue wasting. The research team also discovered that an eating habit known as time-restricted feeding (TRF) requires only you. eat Taking it during active times of the day helps keep your clocks in sync and reduces the risk of muscle deterioration. It can also reportedly improve muscle clock function on its own, without the help of the central clock. of cell stem cells Meanwhile, the paper focused on the interaction between the primary circadian clock and the skin-related circadian clock.Similar to the muscle-focused study, the skin study also found that synchronizing your clocks is important to combating the signs of preterm labor. aging. Related article Interestingly, the research team also found that when the clocks are out of sync, the main clock takes over control of the skin while running its normal processes on a “reverse” schedule. In a press release, the research team uses DNA replication as an example. Usually, if everything goes according to plan, DNA Replication occurs primarily at night, when there is less radiation from the sun that can cause mutations. But if a central clock were to govern skin behavior, DNA replication would occur primarily during the day. “It's interesting to see how the synchronization of the brain and peripheral circadian clocks plays an important role in the skin and muscles.” healthOn the other hand, only peripheral clocks autonomously perform the most basic tissue functions,” Aznar Benita, author of both studies, said in a press release. The researchers behind both studies hope their work will help other experts develop treatment plans and preventive measures against premature aging. future. Jackie is a writer and editor from Pennsylvania. She particularly likes writing about space and physics, and she loves sharing the strange wonders of the universe with anyone who wants to hear. She is watched over by her two cats in her home office.

