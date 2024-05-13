Men with low testosterone may be at higher risk of death

Share on Pinterest A new study finds that men with low testosterone may be at higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death.Hilurg/Getty Images A study has found that men with low testosterone have a higher risk of death.

People with very low testosterone have a higher risk of dying from CVD.

This may be because low testosterone is associated with certain CVD risk factors.

Low testosterone can be detected with a simple blood test.

Treatment may include lifestyle changes and hormone replacement therapy. On the other hand, sex hormones testosterone In people's minds, it tends to be most associated with the development of masculine characteristics and the desire for healthy sex in both men and women, but it also plays other roles related to muscle size and bone strength. Masu. It is also thought to be involved in mood and may be involved in ovarian function in women. Scientists believe that this important chemical messenger probably has other functions that have yet to be discovered. In fact, new Systematic review and meta-analysis Published online on May 13, 2024. Annual report of internal medicine report that you have low testosterone levels It can affect men's risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) as well as their risk of death. Specifically, those with lower baseline serum testosterone had an increased risk of dying from any cause. Those with very low baseline levels had an additional increased risk of CVD death.

Prior to this study, there was controversy surrounding the question of whether to use testosterone therapy for reinstatement. low testosterone Once normal levels are reached, men may be at increased risk of CVD and all-cause mortality. The study authors wanted to know whether low testosterone itself was exposing men to these health risks. Researchers from the University of Western Australia, along with other Australian researchers and researchers from Europe and North America, studied 24,000 people to find out how testosterone affects mortality risk in older men. We collected 11 studies including: Men in the selected studies had previously had their total testosterone measured using mass spectrometry. They were also followed for at least five years. Researchers found that total testosterone, sex hormone binding globulin, luteinizing hormone, dihydrotestosteroneestradiol. We then looked at the relationship between these levels and people's relative risk of cardiovascular events, cardiovascular death, or death from any cause. Analysis revealed that the man had a low total testosterone level (less than 7.4 nmol/L). [213 ng/dL]) had a higher risk of dying from any cause. Additionally, people with very low testosterone levels (less than 5.3 nmol/L) [153 ng/dL]) had a higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

Karen EilberM.D., a urologist and co-author of “A Woman's Guide to Her Pelvic Floor: What the F*@# is Going On Down There,” who was not involved in the study, said that testosterone and death We confirmed the association found between. danger. “What is not clear is whether testosterone levels directly contribute to deaths from these causes, or whether low testosterone levels are simply a symptom of poor overall health,” she says. added. The study authors say that one reason why low testosterone may be associated with poorer health is the fact that low testosterone leads to decreased muscle mass and increased fat storage, and these Both have been implicated as risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Low testosterone is also associated with other concomitant health problems and can lead to an increased risk of death.

S. Adam RaminM.D., a board-certified urologist, urologic oncologist, and medical director of Urologic Oncology in Los Angeles, Calif., who was also not involved in the study, said that health conditions that may be associated with low testosterone I pointed out some problems above. “It's true that low testosterone can lower your sex drive and make it harder to get an erection,” he says. “However, low testosterone is also associated with a number of systemic medical problems.” These include loss of bone density, loss of muscle mass, weight gain, moodiness, fatigue, and depression, Ramin said. “Additionally, low testosterone can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and death,” he says.

Eilber explained that a simple blood test can tell if you have low testosterone. However, she noted that the test may not be as accurate if total testosterone is low. “Testosterone levels should be measured in the morning,” Eilber advised. This is the time of day when testosterone is at its highest. It is also important to realize that there are two types of testosterone values ​​listed in the report: total and free. “[F]”Testosterone is a bioavailable form,” Eilber explained. Bioavailable means that it can be easily used by the body. Total testosterone measures both free testosterone and testosterone that is bound to certain proteins in the blood and is not immediately available. Your doctor can help you determine whether your laboratory test results are too low.